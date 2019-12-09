BALTIMORE and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, will present new data in a poster presentation on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH), demonstrating that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-engineered MILs (CAR-MILs™) possess superior anti-tumor immunity compared to traditional CAR-T cells engineered using peripheral blood lymphocytes (CAR-PBLs).



In this study, sets of matched CAR-MILs and CAR-PBLs were manufactured from the bone marrow and blood of multiple myeloma patients. When compared to CAR-PBLs, CAR-MILs demonstrated superior killing of tumor target cells in vitro. This superiority continued even upon repeated antigen encounters which could translate into better anti-tumor efficacy and persistence. Importantly, CAR-MILs demonstrated a greater degree of cytokine and chemokine secretion consistent with a more polyfunctional cytokine profile. Taken together, these are key criteria to enhancing the therapeutic benefit of CAR-T cells and underscore the marked differences between CAR-MILs and CAR-PBLs.

To examine the in vivo efficacy, CAR-MILs and CAR-PBLs were evaluated in a humanized-murine multiple myeloma model. Superior clearance of tumor and T cell persistence were detected in both the bone marrow and spleens of mice treated with CAR-MILs as compared to CAR-PBLs.

“Collectively, the data suggests that CAR-MILs have several advantages over CAR-PBLs,” said Kim Noonan, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at WindMIL Therapeutics. “Based on these differences and the inherent anti-tumor properties of MILs, we believe that CAR-MILs could be more potent and effective than currently approved CAR-T products derived from peripheral blood lymphocytes.”

WindMIL is developing both unmodified and gene-modified forms of MILs. Unmodified MILs have already been shown to have a favorable safety profile and completed Phase 1 studies show promising efficacy with response correlated to MILs activity. CAR-MILs represent WindMIL’s initial efforts in developing gene-modified MILs.

Don Hayden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WindMIL, said, “Given the ongoing momentum in our research, we believe CAR-MILs will become an important treatment option for cancer patients. Additionally, we see it as a complementary approach to treatment with unmodified MILs where the company is already engaged in building a robust clinical data set in multiple tumor types, both solid and hematologic. These results futher underline the potential of MILs as a novel class of autologous cell therapies for cancer immunotherapy.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Superior Efficacy of CAR-T Cells Using Marrow-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (MILsTM) As Compared to Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes (PBLs)

Abstract number: 4437

Session name: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Poster III

Date and time: Monday, December 9, 2019 at 6 - 8 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B, Level 2

Presenter: Eric Lutz, Ph.D., Director of Research, WindMIL Therapeutics

A copy of the abstract can be viewed online through the ASH website .

About Marrow-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (MILs™)

Marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) are developed through a proprietary process to activate and expand memory T cells found in the bone marrow into MILs. Because memory T cells in bone marrow occur as a result of the immune system’s recognition of tumor antigens, MILs are specifically suited for adoptive cellular immunotherapy and directly eradicate or facilitate eradication of each patient’s unique cancer. WindMIL is currently studying use of MILs to treat patients with multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and glioblastoma, and plans to expand into other solid tumors. To date, more than 100 patients have received treatment with MILs and ongoing studies continue to build upon the favorable safety profile and promising efficacy of this potential cell therapy.

About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in cellular therapeutics emanating from bone marrow, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com .