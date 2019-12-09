Spring Hope, NC, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today news coverage in the outlet, CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies.



The published article features an interview with Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc., regarding a wide variety of topics, ranging from the history of Hemp, Inc., the uses of hemp and the current size of the industrial hemp market. There is also commentary on Hemp, Inc.’s industrial materials, the difference between marijuana and hemp, the Company’s growth and geographic reach. Additionally, the interview features Bruce Perlowin’s commentary of his KING OF HEMP® product line and the eco-friendly uses of hemp.

In the interview, Bruce Perlowin also discusses the many companies Hemp, Inc. supplies its hemp products to, and the Company’s consulting services, especially in regards to how they have been able to guide and support small and entrant farmers. Perlowin comments on how becoming a leader in the industry has taken time and because the industry is so new, everyone is constantly learning.

“You cannot be a know-it-all in an industry that is only five years old. We are all experimenting with different parts of it, different drying techniques, different curing techniques, and different harvesting techniques,” states Perlowin. “When you are around eleven years in a business, you eventually tend to know who to go to if you do not have the answer yourself, although we do have quite a few of the answers ourselves.”

According to a June 2019 market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the industrial hemp market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate of 34.0% during the forecast period.

“It’s always great to be able to speak on the variety of services and products Hemp, Inc. provides and the many ways in which the Company can grow and continue to lead the industry,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Through this interview I was able to elaborate on the state of hemp in America, the challenges and lessons that farmers are learning, the demand for the crop and our position in the industry.”

To read the CEOCFO Magazine interview featuring Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin, click here.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

