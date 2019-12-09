Banca IFIS Group presents

the three-year Business Plan



Milan, 9th December 2019 – Luciano Colombini, Banca IFIS’s CEO, is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of 2020-2022 Business Plan that will take place:

Tuesday, 14th January 2020

at 11:00 CET

Excelsior Hotel Gallia

Piazza Duca d'Aosta, 9 – Milan

Q&A session. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

After presentation a light lunch.

Live Stream. If you are unable to attend, it will be possible to follow the event via live stream.

Presentation material. The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it/ in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.







