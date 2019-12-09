BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise announced today that it received a Gold Digital Health Award for a patient education video in the Health Information Resource Center’s 2019 fall competition. Twice a year, HIRC honors the best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals.



Healthwise won a Gold award in the “Digital Health Media/Publications: Video” category for its video titled “Reading a Food Label.”

The winning video is the next best thing to having a dietitian go with you to the grocery store to help interpret food labels. Using cheerful, contemporary motion graphics, users learn how understanding food labels can help make healthy food choices.

“Being recognized by HIRC is a true honor and a testament to our mission to help people make better health decisions by empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health,” said Christy Calhoun, Chief Content Officer at Healthwise. “We do that by giving people access. Access to content and multimedia assets that connect through empathy and support, to visuals that teach, using language that’s clear.”

The winning video is part of a suite of content on nutrition and health, and just one of more than 700 assets in the Healthwise® Video Library. The videos help people manage their health, better understand surgeries and procedures, and make healthy lifestyle changes through relatable content that’s written in plain language. Health education videos help engage patients in their care and help clinicians bridge cultural and health literacy gaps.

HIRC is a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. It aims to recognize digital health resources and entries that are web-based, mobile, wearable devices, media publications, or social media.

Link to “Reading a Food Label”: https://youtu.be/QWkA0bmMiUI

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. www.healthwise.org . 1-800-706-9646