CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 DECEMBER 2019 AT 05:10 PM (EET)

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organisations across the shipping supply chain, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Jade Logistics, a provider of the Master Terminal TOS for mixed cargo terminals. Jade Logistics is based in Christchurch, New Zealand and is trusted by over 100 facilities globally to manage the transport of mixed cargo such as steel, timber, containers, cars and many other materials. With N4, Octopi and Jade Master Terminal, Navis can offer the flexibility of the right TOS for any prospective customer’s cargo requirements. Navis will establish a General Cargo Center of Excellence in Christchurch, New Zealand to serve the growing demand for mixed cargo solutions globally. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

With the addition of Jade Logistics Master Terminal to its software portfolio, Navis is better positioned to support hundreds of terminals around the world that need to improve terminal operations for a wide variety of cargo types beyond containers. Jade Logistics customers will benefit from Navis’ industry expertise and innovation, its global reach and its large scale support and services organization resources which provide a customer experience that is second to none.

“We are experiencing growing customer demand for general cargo services, and we feel Jade Logistics is ideally suited to enhance our product portfolio and our reach within this category,” said Benoit de la Tour, President, Navis. “By joining forces with Jade Logistics, Navis is addressing a key complementary market and growth opportunity for the company and offering the industry the best of breed solution for general cargo. We look forward to getting to know Jade's customers, understand their priorities and support their business needs with world-class technology and global support.”

Built from the ground up as a general cargo TOS, Master Terminal is designed to handle all cargo types. Master Terminal provides a single, real–time view of operations to enable smarter decisions faster. Master Terminal is a highly secure and scalable solution, which facilitates the sharing of cargo information beyond the port “walls” across the supply chain, helping ports grow their business through increased visibility.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Navis team, the world leader in terms of global footprint, innovation and combined expertise in terminal operating systems,” said David Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer at Jade Logistics. “We are as committed as ever to our growing customer base. Navis will bring additional capabilities and resources to help further optimize and maximise general cargo terminal performance.”

Following the acquisition, the Jade Logistics team will continue to operate out of its Christchurch, New Zealand headquarters under the direction of Lindsay, who will remain on board and help manage the General Cargo Center of Excellence to advance general cargo terminal operations software and services for Navis’ global customer base.

The acquisition does not have a significant impact on Cargotec financials.

For more information, please contact:

Derek Kober, Vice President Marketing, Navis

Tel. +1 510 267 5564, , email: derek.kober(at)navis.com

Katie Vroom, LLC Affect

Tel. +1 212 398 9680, email: kvroom(at)affect.com

Investors, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President Investor Relations, Cargotec

Tel. +358 20 777 4084, email: hanna-maria.heikkinen(at)cargotec.com

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralised solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimisation, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

Navis is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 13,000 people. www.cargotec.com