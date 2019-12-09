New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute’s Business & Society Program recognizes 10 exceptional courses and the faculty who teach them with the 2019 Ideas Worth Teaching Award. This award honors faculty who are redefining business education – providing learning experiences that equip managers of tomorrow with the context, skills and decision-making capabilities needed to lead in an increasingly complex business environment – and world.

This year’s announcement comes at a time when capitalism is being questioned by wider society and business is coming to terms with its immense agency to impact societal health and well-being. Through everyday decisions, business leaders have the power to collectively re-imagine and construct a future that produces better outcomes for all. That future depends on a new set of frameworks, on a new understanding of the purpose of business.

“Since the 1980s, the prevailing ideas in management education have bolstered a version of capitalism that externalizes costs and discounts the future,” said Judy Samuelson, Executive Director of the Aspen Institute Business & Society Program. “The teachers and scholars we celebrate here are challenging conventional thinking and testing new approaches to issues that divide us: deep distrust in institutions, fractured public debates, and crises like climate and economic inequality. Our ten 2019 Ideas Worth Teaching Award-winning courses offer a strong signal about the future of management education.”

What unites these courses? Their breadth and their courage in reimagining the future. Their methodologies run the gamut from reading historical fiction to modeling the impact of a melting glacier in financial terms. And that’s the point: Their breadth adds up to a picture of business school, reinvented.



The 2019 Ideas Worth Teaching Award Winners:

Assessing the Broader Impact of Business

Diane-Laure Arjaliès

Western University; Ivey Business School

Bridging the American Divides: Work Community and Culture (USA LAB)

Barbara Dyer, Chris Kelly, Tom Kochan, Leigh Hafrey

Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Sloan School of Management

Business and Global Climate Change

John Byrd

University of Colorado – Denver; Business School

Global Challenges for Business

Sarah Birrell Ivory

University of Edinburgh; Business School

Global Issues in Accounting

Nick McGuigan, Alessandro Ghio

Monash University; Monash Business School

Leadership in the Global Economy

Matthew J. Slaughter

Dartmouth College; Tuck School of Business

Life-Cycle Assessment, Life-Cycle Thinking, and Business Strategy

Joshua Skov

University of Oregon; Lundquist College of Business

Market Manipulations: Crises, Bubbles, Robber Barons, and Corporate Saints

Barry M. Mitnick

University of Pittsburgh; College of Business Administration

Marketing and Society

Kalyani Menon

Wilfrid Laurier University; Lazaridis School of Business

People Analytics and Strategy

Bo Cowgill

Columbia University; Columbia Business School

Additional details about each of these award-winning courses and faculty, including their syllabi, are available online at www.ideasworthteachingawards.org.

The Aspen Institute’s Business & Society Program recognizes the power of business school teaching to influence the culture embedded within capitalism and, as a result, has been honoring innovative faculty since 1999. These 2019 Award winners join an esteemed fellowship of previous winners who are courageously rethinking the path forward for business and society.

Award winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of nominations by Aspen Institute staff in consultation with academic advisors:





Bruce Buchanan – C.W. Nichols Professor of Business Ethics; New York University Stern School of Business

Andrew Hoffman – Holcim (US) Professor of Sustainable Enterprise; University of Michigan Ross School of Business

Maureen Scully – Associate Professor of Management; University of Massachusetts Boston College of Management

Peter Tufano – Peter Moores Dean and Professor of Finance; University of Oxford Saïd Business School





For more Ideas Worth Teaching that live at the intersection of business and society, please subscribe to our weekly email digest here.

The Aspen Institute Business and Society Program (Aspen BSP), founded in 1998, works with business executives and scholars to align business decisions and investments with the long-term health of society—and the planet. Through carefully designed networks, working groups and focused dialogue, the Program identifies and inspires thought leaders and “intrapreneurs” to challenge conventional ideas about capitalism and markets, to test new measures of business success and to connect classroom theory and business practice. The Business and Society Program is most known for the First Movers Fellowship, for dialogue on curbing short-termism in business and capital markets, and for fresh thinking about the Purpose of the corporation. For more information, visit www.aspenbsp.org.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.





###

Keith Schumann The Aspen Institute Business & Society Program (212) 895-8039 Keith.Schumann@aspeninstitute.org