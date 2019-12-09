Rob and Lola Salazar celebrate 20 years of giving $20 million to Denver education organizations as part of their Salazar Family Foundation.

Rob and Lola Salazar celebrate 20 years of giving $20 million to Denver education organizations as part of their Salazar Family Foundation.

DENVER, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Salazar Family Foundation today announced its grants to deserving organizations have exceeded $20 million over the last 20 years. Lola and Rob Salazar had a vision 20 years ago to use their business achievements to support their fundamental belief that education is critical to the success of an individual and to the success of their community.



With approximately $80 million in net assets (based on current fair market value), the Salazar Family Foundation has supported a number of Colorado organizations through scholarships, literacy programs, wellness, and classroom grants. These organizations include the Denver Foundation , Escuela de Guadalupe Elementary/Middle School, Mi Casa Resource Center, University of Colorado Denver, University of Northern Colorado, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Denver Public Schools Foundation, Jefferson Foundation and the Latin American Educational Foundation.

“As we celebrate 20 years and $20 million in giving, not only are we grateful for the grants we can provide, we also believe it’s important for students to know we care for their success and we show up,” said Lola Salazar, president of the Salazar Family Foundation.

Lola has been an active board member in a multitude of the foundation’s supported organizations. She truly enjoys meeting, inspiring and developing relationships with the foundation’s scholarship recipients. Each week you can find Lola reading to children at Escuela de Guadalupe.

“Students each week eagerly look forward to their time with Miss Lola,” said Michelle Galuszka, president of Escuela de Guadalupe. “She is a trailblazer, yet one that is selfless, advocating for those who do not have the platform she might stand on.”

The Salazars have said that they see themselves in many of today’s students. Both Lola and Rob grew up in Denver and graduated from Denver Public Schools. They grew up with modest, hard-working parents who they credit for their inspiration and belief in giving back.

“Our family foundation will be our legacy to carry on our passion for making the world a better place,” said Lola. “With two decades of giving, the Salazar Family Foundation looks forward to more decades of grants, giving and showing up for students.”

About the Salazar Family Foundation

Founded in 1999 by Lola and Rob Salazar, the Salazar Family Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in Denver. The foundation’s core mission is to encourage Denver-area students to achieve their educational goals, and it does this by supporting qualified nonprofit organizations that are committed to improving the quality of education and access for students. Visit http://www.salazarfamilyfoundation.org .

