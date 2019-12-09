MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB: GNBT) today provided guidance on the postponed stock dividend. Tomorrow, Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 9:30 AM, Generex will announce the new pay date and ex-date for the dividend and will announce a new configuration for the dividend as well as an additional benefit for shareholders.



Joe Moscato, Generex President & CEO stated, “This dividend has been hampered by problems just like the first 20 to 1 dividend that Generex gave shareholders last year. The company appreciates and has a responsibility to shareholders to provide value for their investment, that is what we have delivered over the last 2 years, and I will continue to do into the future. After an extensive legal and regulatory legal review of the problems we have faced in the last few weeks, we will do all things necessary in the future to ensure that the company and its shareholders rights are protected, and tomorrow’s announcements will begin that process.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com