Largo, FL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) announced the closing of the acquisition with BFA Media, Inc. (Terms were not disclosed.)

James Price, CEO of Leone Asset Management, stated, “We are extremely excited to announce the closing with BFA Media. We believe the BFA acquisition will bring tremendous shareholder value to Leone as well as add great exposure to Go Epic Health’s flagship product Cholesterade® and other products and services we own or partner with.”

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, visit: www.leoneasset.com.

About BFA Media

Headquartered in New York City, BFA Media plans to take advantage of emerging HD technology and establish new broadcast operations beginning in New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville. BFA Media, Inc. ("the Company" doing business as Big Fat American Media) intends to restructure the programming formats of the acquired HD radio stations/signals, to deliver a substantial amount of traditional content (music, news, sports and weather) coupled with insightful programming and commentary geared towards people with autism and other disabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Woody Junot

wjunot@goepichealth.com