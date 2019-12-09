LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 3, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ ) investors who purchased securities between July 3, 2018 and October 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 17, 2019, after the market closed, AZZ disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations after adopting a new revenue recognition standard.

On May 20, 2019, before the market opened, AZZ announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.21, nearly 3%, to close at $43.35 per share on May 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 8, 2019, AZZ delayed its second quarter 2020 financial results “to allow the Company additional time to complete the review of the Form 10-Q for its fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended August 31, 2019.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.89, nearly 14%, to close at $37.12 per share on October 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On October 25, 2019, AZZ announced that its Chief Accounting Officer “will leave the Company effective October 31, 2019.”

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) that the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

