Recent advances in wireless communication and the rapid spread of IoT devices is fueling the adoption of smart antenna technologies and transforming deployment of intelligent systems across connected ecosystems. Innovative beamforming techniques, selection of frequency bands for antenna operations, and the underlining design requirements are forming the basis for choosing suitable antennas for various IoT use cases.
This report is a global study on the state of antenna technologies, seen from the perspective of the innovators and disruptors - companies that are redefining the IoT ecosystem.
The Startup Ecosystem
The report covers the challenges faced by traditional antenna technologies, drivers of innovative solutions, need for antenna advancements, and the impact of these innovations on IoT applications. The report further describes how the startups are improvising on antenna performance for finding suitable solutions for the current challenges.
The ambit of the report covers more than 35 companies globally - firms that are deeply involved in developing disrupting techniques and strategies for antennas. Over 10 prominent companies such as Kymeta, Pivotal, and Energous have been profiled in-detail based on their technologies, offerings, patenting activities, and outlook.
The author ranked these companies on a scale of three, based on a metric that included parameters such as company maturity, product commercialization stage, patent filings, investors, awards, and funding received. Apart from the core antenna technology categories, startups driving innovations and trends in the MEMS-based antenna space and those offering design and testing services for antennas have also been covered here.
Companies Mentioned in this Report
Key Insights
Key Questions Addressed in this Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Startup Ecosystem
2.1 Startups Providing Metamaterial-based Antennas
2.2 Startups Providing Chip Antennas in IoT Domain
2.3 Startups Providing mmWave/5G Antenna Technologies
2.4 Startups Focusing on Optical Antennas
2.5 Startups Using AI Techniques in Antenna Technologies
2.6 Startups Focusing on Beamforming for Wireless Power Transfer for IoT Applications
2.7 Startups Developing 3D-printed Antennas
2.8 MEMS for LiDAR-based Antenna Beamsteering
3. Enabling Technologies for Antenna Development
4. Recommendations
5. Concluding Remarks
6. Acronyms
7. References
