CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world's leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia ingredients for the global beverage and food industries, announces several important new developments which will further support its customers in their creation of zero-added sugar and reduced-sugar products.
PureCircle is now introducing a new stevia ingredient, which will be extremely valuable to beverage and food companies. Called Sigma Syrup, this optimized blend of our next generation stevia leaf ingredients, including Reb M, is proprietary to PureCircle. Sigma Syrup provides superior taste and overcomes solubility challenges encountered when using other stevia sweeteners in products which are high in sweetness intensity, such as syrups and liquid tabletop sweeteners. Sigma Syrup is made from the stevia leaf and is non-GMO. Like PureCircle’s Reb M next generation sweetener, Sigma Syrup has a clean, sugar-like taste.
Recently, PureCircle also announced a new proprietary varietal of stevia plants. Carefully cultivated by PureCircle and successfully field-tested, this new stevia varietal naturally yields greater quantities of our great-tasting next generation stevia ingredients. This breakthrough -- increasing the effective yield of PureCircle’s stevia plants -- enhances the company’s production efficiency, and further improves its ability to deliver a sustainable, cost effective supply of these next generation stevia leaf ingredients to food and beverage companies. This allows brand owners to develop more accessible, healthier products for a wider range of consumer price points.
In addition, to enhance its customer support to Latin America food and beverage companies, the Company is opening a new office and innovation lab in Brazil. The facility located in Sao Paulo will provide formulation support to PureCircle’s customers in Latin America. As the world’s leading stevia company, PureCircle has expertise in formulating with stevia and works to share that expertise with its customers. The new office will provide PureCircle customers increased speed to market, and stevia formulation expertise catered specifically to the needs of the South American market. This helps zero-added sugar and reduced sugar products to market which taste great and that are naturally sweetened.
PureCircle’s stevia expertise enables it to extract and offer for sale other ingredients from the stevia leaf, including flavor modifiers and antioxidants for use in functional products. In addition, PureCircle is working toward the commercialization of stevia-based protein and fiber ingredients in 2020.
Due to PureCircle’s innovation strength, it now holds globally 214 patents related to stevia. The Company continues to invest in innovation, and is continuously looking to the stevia plant for new ingredient solutions.
All PureCircle ingredients begin with the stevia plant. A sweetener is a “stevia leaf sweetener” only if it starts with the stevia plant. Other stevia-like ingredients produced in laboratories by others are not stevia leaf ingredients.
The Company works with farmers globally to grow and source its proprietary stevia plants. PureCircle’s agricultural programs not only provide the company with high-quality stevia, but also help support sustainability and farm communities.
