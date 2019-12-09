Saint-Herblain (France), December 9, 2019 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of two leading vaccine experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Stanley A. Plotkin, MD and Dr. Anna Durbin, MD, have joined Valneva’s SAB.

Dr. Stanley Plotkin serves as a consultant to the vaccine industry and is an emeritus professor at both the Wistar Institute and University of Pennsylvania. He developed the rubella vaccine, which is now used worldwide, and has played a pivotal role in both the development and application of various other vaccines including polio, rabies, varicella, rotavirus and cytomegalovirus. He is the author of more than 800 research papers and has edited several books including the textbook Vaccines. Dr. Plotkin has served as the senior assistant surgeon with the Epidemic Intelligence Service, U.S. Public Health Service, director of the division of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, associate Chairman of the department of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania and Medical Director at Sanofi Pasteur for seven years.

Dr. Anna Durbin is a professor of international health at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health with a joint appointment in the School of Medicine. She is trained in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Durbin joined the Center for Immunization Research in 1999 as a Principal Investigator conducting clinical trials for live attenuated flavivirus vaccines. She has expertise in the evaluation of a variety of vaccines, including dengue, West Nile and malaria. Dr. Durbin has served on national and international advisory boards and committees related to dengue and malaria vaccine safety, as well as the JHSPH Institutional Review Board. Dr. Durbin received the NIH Merit Award for outstanding basic and translational research in developing vaccines for the prevention of respiratory virus and flavivirus diseases, the NIH Director’s Award and the Vaccine Industry Excellence Award for Best Academic Research Team.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva commented, “Dr. Plotkin and Dr. Durbin will bring significant expertise to our SAB. We are looking forward to working with our six SAB members whose highly complementary skills and external perspectives will be very valuable in informing our R&D strategy as we move forward.”

Chaired by Dr. Ralf Clemens, Valneva’s SAB includes Dr. Stanley Plotkin and Dr. Anna Durbin, as well as Dr. Norman Baylor, Dr. George Siber and Dr. Alain Munoz who were appointed earlier in 2019.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various clinical-stage vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease and chikungunya. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 490 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com .

