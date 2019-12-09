BONDUELLE

Société en commandite par actions au capital de 56 942 095 euros
Siège social : "La Woestyne" 59173 - Renescure
RCS Dunkerque 447 250 044

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté
des informations		Nombre total
d’actions composant le capital		Nombre total
de droits de vote
 

 

30.11.2019		 

 

32 538 340		 

Total théorique

51 159 239
   

Total réel *

50 726 060

 


*Total réel   =nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions
 – actions privées de droit de vote

