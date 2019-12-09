CARLISLE, Pa., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIANT Food Stores today announced that GIANT Heirloom Market, its new store concept, format and product mix specially designed for urban neighborhoods, has been named ‘Alternative Format of the Year’ by Grocery Dive, a leading industry news publisher. The honor comes following the recent opening of the third GIANT Heirloom in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia, located at 1004 N. Second Street, which includes the company’s first underground taproom and gaming area.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for our new GIANT Heirloom Market concept and for Grocery Dive to recognize the brand’s uniqueness is a true honor for our entire team,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. “GIANT Heirloom Market represents our relentless focus on innovation and growth, but we’re also incredibly proud of its positive impact on the Philadelphia community.”

The 2019 Dive Awards recognize the industry’s top disruptors and innovators. These executives, companies, trends and breakthroughs are transforming the industry. Winners were chosen by the editors of Grocery Dive based on thorough and independent research, reporting, and analysis.

Click here to read Grocery Dive’s full story on GIANT Heirloom Market.

“The people and organizations that win the Dive Awards are trailblazers and leaders in their markets,” said Davide Savenije, editor-in-chief of Grocery Dive's publisher Industry Dive. “Their achievements in 2019 are shaping the future of where the latest strategies and trends are going.”

The GIANT Heirloom Market format blends modern innovation and community focus, while delivering the quality expected by GIANT to bring real, better-for-you food to its neighbors. Although GIANT Heirloom Market has a smaller footprint than other GIANT stores, the product selection, store layout and technological upgrades have been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today’s city-dwellers.

GIANT Heirloom Market was the result of intense local focus group sessions, market research and format exploration. While listening to the community’s needs to determine the store’s product variety, inspiration was also found abroad at contemporary, small grocery stores throughout Europe and Amsterdam.



The first GIANT Heirloom Market opened January 25 in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood in Philadelphia at 2303 Bainbridge Street and the second opened August 2 in University City at 3401 Chestnut Street. One more location – in Queen Village at 201 South Street – is also planned.



To learn more about GIANT Heirloom Market, visit www.heirloommarket.com and like us on Facebook.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented team members supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 115 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Grocery Dive

Grocery Dive provides in-depth journalism and insight into the most impactful news and trends shaping grocery and food retailing. The daily email newsletter and website cover topics such as shopper behavior, omnichannel and e-commerce, delivery and pick-up, pricing and discounting, store formats, product layout, and more.

Grocery Dive is a leading industry publication operated by Industry Dive. Our business journalists spark ideas and shape agendas for 7+ million decision makers in the most competitive industries.

Contact:

Ashley Flower

717-254-2971

ashley.flower@giantmartins.com