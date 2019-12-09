Chicago, IL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encyclopaedia Britannica, pioneers in curating and disseminating by blending trustable content with technology to meet learning needs, and Merriam-Webster, the premiere language solutions provider helping millions of people understand and use language better, have partnered with Samsung to build vocabulary and feed curiosity through a new integrated Internet of Things (IoT) app, available now on Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerators.

Through this partnership, Britannica’s On This Day and Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day features will be available on the Samsung Family Hub, providing a new platform for households to learn illuminating facts about words and the world every day. Every day, users will wake up to a thought- provoking word from Merriam-Webster and interesting fact from Britannica on the Family Hub Trivia app.

Video: See Word of the Day and On This Day on Samsung’s Family Hub

“Discovering more about a major historical event and learning a new word enables families to start the day off on a mentally stimulating note,” says Karthik Krishnan (@KarthikOnTheGo), global CEO of the Britannica Group. “Millions of people have already made On This Day and Word of the Day part of their daily routine. Experiencing these features through Samsung’s Family Hub Refrigerators makes staying informed and curious as natural as getting something to drink and sparks a family conversation. And through this partnership, Britannica and Merriam-Webster find yet another way to present trusted, relevant content in a new and engaging format, and deliver on our mission: to inspire curiosity and the joy of learning.”

Millions of people indulge their love of word nerdery daily with Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day. From weird, fun, or useful information on familiar words to new and obscure vocabulary, there is something new to learn every day. Britannica’s On This Day is like opening a new time capsule every morning to find facts about an important event that occurred on that day in history or to read the biography of a historical figure who'd be celebrating their 300th birthday.

Continuing to deliver on its promise – “Save time. Learn More. Be Sure.”, the Britannica Group is pleased to power this app for Samsung’s Family Hub and add to its growing list of digital initiatives providing educational and entertaining experiences. Named EdTech Digest's #1 Company to Watch, the company has in the past year also partnered with technology leaders like YouTube and Microsoft. From award-winning Alexa and Google Home voice experiences (Guardians of History) to learning apps (Puku: Learn New Words for kids), from immersive collections (Space Next 50, 100 Women Trailblazers) to a new video storytelling platform (Lumie Labs) and Time Traveler tool, Britannica and Merriam-Webster continue to engage and empower learners wherever they are – search, social, video, voice, and IoT.

About the Britannica Group

The Britannica Group is a global knowledge leader. A pioneer in digital learning since the 1980s, the company today serves the needs of students, educators, lifelong learners, and professionals by providing curriculum products, language-study courses, digital encyclopedias, and professional readiness training through its extensive products.

While Britannica ceased publishing its printed encyclopedias in 2012, it has continued to pioneer and redefine information discovery within the tech and education sectors, serving 83 countries, 16 languages, and 150 million students world-wide. The company’s mission to inspire curiosity and the joy of learning has earned it the ranking of the #1 Company to Watch in the EdTech Digest’s State of the EdTech report for 2019-2020. It is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

About Merriam-Webster Inc.

For over 180 years, Merriam-Webster has been America’s leading and most-trusted provider of language information. Each month, our award-winning websites, apps, and popular social media channels offer guidance to tens of millions of visitors. In print, our publications include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate® Dictionary (among the best-selling books in American history) and dictionaries for English-language learners. All Merriam-Webster products and services are backed by the largest team of professional dictionary editors and writers in America, and one of the largest in the world.



For more information, visit Merriam-Webster.com, an official Webby Award Winner for 2017 & 2018, and follow @MerriamWebster on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

###

Attachments

Meghan Lunghi Merriam-Webster / Britannica 4137343134 x8152 mlunghi@m-w.com