ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitamin B12 may help protect the body against the damaging effects of air pollution, but the production process for certain forms of vitamin B12 can be damaging to the environment. MecobalActive, a patented active form of B12 developed by Barcelona-based company, HealthTech BioActives , (formally known as Ferrer HealthTech) and distributed exclusively in the United States by Berg Nutrition , has one of the best purity profiles in the industry and is produced using a sustainable production process to avoid negative effects on the environment.



“The production of the methylcobalamin form of B12 can be a contaminating process and typically involves using methyl iodide, a very volatile chemical classified as a prop 65 carcinogen, or dimethylsulfate which is another carcinogen and environmentally hazardous material,” said Cai Berg, president of Berg Nutrition. “This is why sometimes you will see the price of vitamin B12 spike in the winter. It’s because factories in other parts of the world must literally shut down for several months due to residents complaining of air pollution.”

MecobalActive is a European methylcobalamin form of B12 produced in Sant-Cugat, Barcelona, Spain by using dimethyl carbonate, which is environmentally innocuous and non-toxic and creates a harmless biodegradable byproduct. In Japan, MecobalActive maintains market leader status for its distinctive purity profile and production process that does not contribute to environmental pollution. It is a combination of fewer impurities, sustainability, lower humidity and superior stability that has given MecobalActive a unique position in the vitamin B12 market.

“MecobalActive is more expensive than other methylcobalamins, but you don’t have to overdose it in the finished product because it’s the purest form of vitamin B12 with the lowest amount of impurities and therefore very shelf stable. The lower overage provides a comparable cost in use, in the end,” said Berg. “It’s the impurities in most vitamin B12 ingredients that influence the stability and causes a shorter shelf life.”

According to The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey , 3.2% of adults 50 years of age or older have seriously low B12 levels, and up to 20% may have a borderline vitamin B12 deficiency. Strict vegetarians and vegans are also at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency since plants do not produce vitamin B12. Compound this with the body’s inability to synthesize vitamin B12, which is important to support cognitive and nervous system health as well as improve overall energy, leaving the only way to introduce vitamin B12 through foods or supplements.

MecobalActive is designated GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) and has shown to lower total levels of homocysteine in plasma, thereby improving related conditions such as cognitive impairment.

“Besides being highly effective with absorption rates in the body, MecobalActive is the most sustainable ingredient due to its low impurity profile,” said Berg. “It is very clean and its patented production process is the safest way of producing the finest source of vitamin B12. The environmental impact is a huge value add for companies looking for a vitamin B12 ingredient that supports a corporate sustainability message and brand as well.”

Vitamin B12 is essential to make red blood cells, nerves, DNA and carry out other important functions. According to Harvard Health , the average adult should get 2.4 micrograms a day. Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms can develop slowly and intensify over time and is often confused with other health problems. Some B12 deficiency symptoms may include: anemia, weakness, fatigue, numbness, swollen or inflamed tongue, difficulty walking, tingling in hands, legs or feet. If symptoms are left unchecked or untreated, vitamin B12 deficiency can cause severe neurological problems and blood diseases. For more information on MecobalActive, contact info@bergimports.com or connect to Berg Nutrition’s community on LinkedIn .

