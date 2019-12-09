NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) to Merck for $20.00 per share is fair to ArQule shareholders. On behalf of ArQule shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are an ArQule shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit ArQule Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The ArQule merger investigation concerns whether ArQule and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for ArQule shareholders; (2) determine whether Merck is underpaying for ArQule; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for ArQule shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

