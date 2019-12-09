Whittier Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramona Pratt, MSN, MSHCA, RN, and Ceonne Houston-Raasikh, DNP, MSN, RN, have been named PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey chief nursing officers (CNO). Pratt will be responsible for executive oversight of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier nursing practice and operations and Houston-Raasikh will be responsible for executive oversight of PIH Health Hospital - Downey nursing practice and operations.

Pratt has worked for PIH Health for nearly 40 years, and has served the organization in executive roles since 2007. Most recently, she held the position of vice president of Oncology Services. Prior to that, she served as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer of PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Other executive positions she has held include, chief operating officer of PIH Health Physicians and vice president of Nursing Operations at PIH Health Hospital - Whittier. She became CNO in November 2019.

“In my many years with PIH Health, I have been given the opportunity to grow within the organization and work in several different roles,” says Pratt. “Now I will be working with front line staff and nursing leadership to ensure we continue to provide outstanding care as we expand our presence in Southern California.”

Pratt is a registered nurse and has a Master of Science in Nursing and Healthcare Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California State University, Long Beach.

Houston-Raasikh became CNO in August 2019, and previously served as vice president of Nursing Operations for the PIH Health Hospital - Downey campus since March 2018. She joined PIH Health Hospital - Downey in 2017 as clinical director of Outpatient Surgical Center, Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, and Gastroenterology Services, and quickly advanced to administrative director of Surgical Services.

“It is a pleasure to contribute to an organization that stands true to its vision of putting patients first,” says Houston-Raasikh. “In my role as chief nursing officer, I will ensure that our team of caregivers maintains a high level of care for every patient that walks through our hospital doors.”

Dr. Houston-Raasikh is a registered nurse and holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of San Francisco, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California State University, Los Angeles.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey and features 27 outpatient medical locations, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women’s health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation’s Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation’s top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital - Whittier with the 2019 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. PIH Health is also certified as a Great Place to WorkTM. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

