With the addition of Mobile Shop/Buy to vManager 12, users can compare pricing and shop for mobile services, devices, and accessories right from the platform.

vManager 12 features the addition of Spend Category Tabs which enables users to access every asset within that category along with associated detail records.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions , a leader in IT lifecycle and spend management software and services, today announced the latest release of vManager, the company’s proprietary software platform. Major enhancements within vManager 12 focus on expanding corporate visibility into the key areas of IT spend — Networks, Mobility, Collaboration, Cloud, Hardware and SaaS — and improving self-service capabilities across the platform.



vManager 12 improves the platform user experience through the addition of self-service tools and enhancements that increase the speed at which users can access, manage and purchase IT assets. Customization tools allow for flexible delivery of data based on client needs. More importantly, the improved platform organization simplifies the complexity of managing assets across six different categories of spend.

“vManager’s capabilities have grown alongside the demands of our clients,” said Srihari Hosahalli, vCom Chief Information Officer. “Small and mid-sized businesses have the same IT infrastructure struggles as large enterprises, only with a fraction of the resources. So, the need for one essential tool to provide access to every facet of that IT spend — whether it’s managing cloud instances or making sense of SaaS licenses — is paramount.”

“Anything that allows us to gain more clarity into our IT environment and better control how and where our IT budget is spent is a value-add to us,” said Marvin Woods, director, Network Operations for GardaWorld , the largest privately owned security services company in the world. “vManager 12 will provide us the ability to sort through all of our spend assets by category and that will be a tremendous timesaver, especially when it comes to managing things like trouble tickets. We’ll be able to see exactly how many mobile issues we’re dealing with, without having to sort through every other kind of ticket. Additionally, the flexibility of the self-service enhancements will make it easier for my team to control how they get price quotes or roll out new assets, depending on what’s more efficient. Overall, the fact that vCom continually makes enhancements to vManager based on feedback from clients is one of the reasons we’ve been a customer since 2001.”

vManager 12 new capabilities and enhancements include:

Spend Category Tabs – Each of the six categories of IT spend — Networks, Mobility, Collaboration, Cloud, Hardware, and SaaS — has been separated into its own tab on the vManager 12 platform. Users no longer have to sort through a collective inventory to isolate the assets, tickets, licensing, etc. of any one spend type. With one click on the appropriate spend category tab, users can access everything within that category and quickly locate specific assets. This streamlines customer experience and improves ease-of-use and efficiency.

– Each of the six categories of IT spend — Networks, Mobility, Collaboration, Cloud, Hardware, and SaaS — has been separated into its own tab on the vManager 12 platform. Users no longer have to sort through a collective inventory to isolate the assets, tickets, licensing, etc. of any one spend type. With one click on the appropriate spend category tab, users can access everything within that category and quickly locate specific assets. This streamlines customer experience and improves ease-of-use and efficiency. Mobile Shop/Buy – The platform’s Shop/Buy online pricing capabilities now include mobile services. Users can shop for mobile phones, routers, accessories, etc. live and obtain near-immediate price quotes from various providers or can request quotes through vCom’s Technology Solutions Group.

– The platform’s Shop/Buy online pricing capabilities now include mobile services. Users can shop for mobile phones, routers, accessories, etc. live and obtain near-immediate price quotes from various providers or can request quotes through vCom’s Technology Solutions Group. AP Configuration Wizard – vManager 12 allows users to build and customize their cost allocation and AP posting files. Previously requiring backend help from vCom experts, users can now generate their own AP posting files and allocate based on inventory, location, cost center, etc.

– vManager 12 allows users to build and customize their cost allocation and AP posting files. Previously requiring backend help from vCom experts, users can now generate their own AP posting files and allocate based on inventory, location, cost center, etc. Pending Inventory Tool – Provides the ability for users to enter assets into vManager 12 from carrier invoices. Clients are now able to choose which assets from carrier invoices are managed within vManager. Streamlines the asset loading process and empowers users to manage it themselves.

– Provides the ability for users to enter assets into vManager 12 from carrier invoices. Clients are now able to choose which assets from carrier invoices are managed within vManager. Streamlines the asset loading process and empowers users to manage it themselves. Catalog Management – Organizations can build mobile and hardware catalogs within vManager 12, customizing selection options based on pre-defined criteria.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

