Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”)

9 December 2019

Appointment of Director

As envisaged in the Company’s Annual Report, which was published in April 2019, the Company has carried out a search for a further Non-Executive Director and is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Clarkson to the Board and to the Audit Committee with effect from 9 December 2019.

Alex is a Managing Director of Bamburgh Capital. He qualified as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1998, joined Brewin Dolphin Securities in 2000 before becoming co-founder of Zeus Capital in 2003. Alex then went on to co-found Bamburgh Capital in 2011, executing over 20 transactions acting on both the “buy” and “sell” side and raising funding. During this time, Alex was co-founder of Compass BioScience Group Limited and Collbio, two highly acquisitive companies, and became interim CFO of Collbio which undertook an IPO on the London Stock Market within an 18-month period, changing its name to Collagen Solutions.

Alex will stand for re-election by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020. In relation to this appointment, there is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R.

The Board now consists of four Directors comprising two Independent Directors who were appointed prior to the appointment of Seneca Partners Limited (‘the Manager’), Richard Manley, who is the representative of the Manager and Alex Clarkson, who is the third Independent Director. Notwithstanding that the Company is listed, it is one of the smallest by market value at present and is, therefore, not strictly subject to the recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Report in respect of diversity. However, the Board fully supports the aims of that Report and intends to make further appointments to the Board in due course and will, over time, strive to comply with these recommendations.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

