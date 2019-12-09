MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of its common shares (symbol: EAC - CUSIP:27031Q108) and warrants (symbol EAC.WT – CUSIP: 27031Q116 ) on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) at the opening of trading on Tuesday December 10, 2019.



“This move from the CSE to the TSX-V comes at the end of an active year for Earth Alive and we are pleased to start the new year trading on the TSX-V, tapping into a wider investor audience as we execute our business plan.” stated Michael Warren, the Chief Executive Officer.

The Company also announces that the investor relations agreement with Hybrid Financial has ended and we thank them for their services.



About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The Company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry and dust control for the mining industry. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com .

