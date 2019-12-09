The Scottish Salmon Company PLC has accepted the mandatory offer from Bakkafrost for 138,675 Treasury Shares. The Scottish Salmon Company PLC ('the Company') has also sold 13,982 Treasury Shares to employees as part of the Company's 2019 Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”), the shares were sold at NOK 28.25 per share being the closing share price on 6th December 2019. Following the acceptance of the mandatory offer and the SIP transfers the Company holds 1,108 treasury shares. The Scottish Salmon Company PLC share capital remains unchanged at NOK 174,626,256 divided into 194,029,173 fully paid common shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.90.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



