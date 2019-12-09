Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 9th December regarding the transfer of treasury shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). As a participant in the SIP James Billett, a primary insider, has purchased 127 shares of the Company at the average market price of NOK 28.25 per share. Subsequently to this purchase Mr Billett owns 173 shares in The Scottish Salmon Company PLC.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.