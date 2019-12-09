Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab PaceSetter award in Security: IT Assessment & Remediation for security services provided by its IT Services Division, All Covered. Konica Minolta’s innovative solutions, Workplace Hub and Dispatcher Phoenix 6, were also honored by Keypoint Intelligence as announced last week.

Keypoint Intelligence conducted an in-depth evaluation of the security offerings of 10 document imaging OEMs. The granular study drilled down into more than 75 points of potential differentiation spread across key categories. The ‘IT Assessment & Remediation’ award honors the vendor that has the most complete IT security service abilities for both general business and key vertical markets.

“Our commitment to innovation in providing industry-leading solutions in IT security continues to be recognized and for that we are grateful,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “Our IT engineers work with our customers to provide customized security strategies and solutions that keep their businesses flourishing, and this honor from Keypoint Intelligence affirms that we are providing best-in-class service to our clients.”

Comments from Keypoint Intelligence on Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division, All Covered: Konica Minolta led the pack in the area of security assessment and remediation, bolstered by the IT security services portfolio of its All Covered subsidiary. Spanning areas like email security, patching and endpoint protection, penetration testing and vulnerability assessments, 24/7 security services, cybersecurity and vulnerability management, and IT compliance (including HIPAA compliance), Konica Minolta goes well beyond the document infrastructure to ensure top-notch data security. Another notable aspect of its IT security program is the availability of a vCISO (virtual chief information security officer) as a managed service. And when it comes to sales strategy, these security services can be provided directly through Konica Minolta or in partnership with an independent office equipment dealer—widening customer access to a hardened network infrastructure. Konica Minolta’s strength in document security, in areas like data loss prevention and fingerprint reader authentication, as well as its investment in intelligence IP surveillance cameras and software, contribute to its overall standing as a security-focused technology company, too.

As part of its mission to help businesses achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration, All Covered provides ongoing security-focused educational opportunities for businesses to learn how to protect their systems and data. Register today for All Covered’s webinar, “Countdown to Microsoft Server 2008 End of Support,” happening on January 15 and 16.

