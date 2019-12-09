Less than three months launching the EtherScope nXG, NetAlly rolls out its first firmware upgrade; accelerated pace proves the after value of the company’s nimbler structure since spinning out from NETSCOUT®

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast on the heels of its launch in October, the industry’s first integrated wired/wireless network analyzer, the NetAlly EtherScope nXG , is already getting upgraded. Delivering enhanced security, comprehensive analysis, and easier collaboration, the firmware is now available for download at no charge to all existing EtherScope nXG users.

“We wanted to establish a release cadence going forward and demonstrate agility and development velocity by adding key new capabilities to the EtherScope nXG” said James Kahkoska, CTO at NetAlly. “Amongst the dozens of features added my favorite is discovery search, which allows users to comb through thousands of discovered network elements by MAC, manufacturer, IP or name with just a few characters.”

The EtherScope nXG ™ is a handheld network analyzer that enables network engineers and technicians to quickly discover, analyze, and troubleshoot wired and wireless enterprise networks—all via a single user interface. Launched in October, the product has already been named a finalist for “Innovation of the Year” by the Wi-Fi awards .

The upgrade rolled out today builds on the EtherScope nXG’s capabilities to dramatically increase network visibility, accelerate and simplify testing and analysis, and improve team collaboration. Specifically, today’s update:

Expands Security Features – EtherScope nXG now includes flexible, user-defined device naming and authentication. It enables network pros to more easily manage their inventory and detect rogue devices faster—before they do harm to the network.





– EtherScope nXG now includes flexible, user-defined device naming and authentication. It enables network pros to more easily manage their inventory and detect rogue devices faster—before they do harm to the network. Deepens Monitoring and Analysis Capabilities – EtherScope nXG now provides a more holistic view of network performance, including VLAN traffic analysis, enhanced nearest switch detection, and time-trended analysis to investigate intermittent faults.





– EtherScope nXG now provides a more holistic view of network performance, including VLAN traffic analysis, enhanced nearest switch detection, and time-trended analysis to investigate intermittent faults. Improves Remote Problem Solving – EtherScope nXG now shares even more critical information between centrally located network engineers and onsite technicians, via NetAlly’s complimentary Link-Live Cloud Service . The enhanced Wired or Wi-Fi discovery snapshot goes beyond just names and addresses to include key attributes, so network engineers can now “be there for every ticket” to analyze network infrastructure and help solve problems remotely, even when network issues happen in far-flung locations.

“The EtherScope nXG has been a formidable Wi-Fi and LAN testing and analysis suite in the palm of your hand since Day 1” said Lee Badman, wireless network architect at Wirednot and recognized industry expert. “The latest feature adds make a powerful product even better for complex environments. I’m liking the new VLAN-specific granularity a lot, and the value of Link-Live continues to prove itself with the new firmware.”



The new EtherScope nXG update is now available to all existing users—at no charge—via over-the-air download from the complimentary Link-Live cloud Service or by downloading it to an SD-card for manual installation.

For more information about how the EtherScope nXG helps network engineers and field technicians to do more faster, please visit https://netally.com/products/etherscopenxg .

About NetAlly

The NetAlly® family of network test and analysis solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include LinkRunner ® , OneTouch™ , AirCheck™ , and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com/.



