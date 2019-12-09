Orkla has on 9 December 2019 entered into a total return swap transaction with exposure to 1,730,000 underlying shares in Orkla ASA, with maturity date 11 March 2020. The transaction was settled at an initial share price of NOK 90.46. The transaction is a hedge of Orkla’s share price exposure under the Group’s cash-based long-term incentive (LTI) programme as described in note 5 of Orkla ASA’s annual accounts for 2018. The programme constitutes an exposure to the performance of the Orkla share, as the amounts awarded are adjusted according to the return on the Orkla until the disbursement date.

After the above transaction, Orkla has a hedging position equivalent to 1,730,000 underlying shares.

Orkla’s total holding of treasury shares is 1,125,182 shares.

Orkla is a leading supplier of branded consumer goods and concept solutions to the consumer, out-of-home and bakery markets in the Nordics, Baltics and selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and its headquarters is in Oslo. In 2018, the Group had a turnover of NOK 41 billion, and approximately 18,500 employees as of 31 December 2018.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

