RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank announced that its Biscayne Bank division based in Coconut Grove, Fla., has completed its conversion to First Citizens’ operations and systems. This conversion puts both banks on the same operational and technical systems and aligns customer accounts to First Citizens products and services.

“This completed conversion signifies the continued growth of our company and further strengthens our presence in South Florida,” said Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank. “We look forward to serving our new customers who now have access to our extensive array of products and services.”

The conversion includes all of the former Biscayne division accounts. The four former Biscayne division locations (two in Coconut Grove, one in Doral and one in South Miami) are now part of the First Citizens branch network. Signs at the former Biscayne Bank division branches carry the First Citizens Bank name.

Customers can now bank at any First Citizens branch in their communities. First Citizens operates 31 branches in Florida.

In addition, they can bank at any First Citizens location throughout the bank’s 19-state branch network, through First Citizens Digital Banking (online and mobile), by ATM and by telephone. Information detailing the conversion and transition to First Citizens was mailed to Biscayne customers in November.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with more than 550 offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has $37 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

Contact:

Barbara Thompson

First Citizens Bank

919.716.2716