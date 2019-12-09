CINCINNATI, OHIO and CUMMING, GEORGIA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutomationDirect, distributor of Automation and Industrial Control Products, has chosen TraceParts to create and publish its 3D product catalog.

AutomationDirect is a well-recognized name in the Industrial Automation Market. They offer thousands of industrial automation products for electrical control systems, including PLCs, operator interfaces, AC drives, motors, stepper systems, sensors, motor controls, enclosures and more.

Engineers and designers can now download 3D CAD models and product datasheets of AutomationDirect products at TraceParts.com and the TraceParts publishing network in over 60 native and neutral CAD and graphics formats. The native CAD applications supported with native files include Autodesk® Inventor®, Dassault Systèmes CATIA® and SOLIDWORKS®, PTC’s Creo® and Siemens NX® software and many more. Native files include all relevant product information to ensure that the AutomationDirect products selected by designers and engineers get purchased by completing the digital thread from design through sourcing.

“AutomationDirect is thrilled to be working with TraceParts, as we are achieving tremendous business results. Our monthly sales leads, from TraceParts network, have increased exponentially and continue to increase month over month after adding 18,000 new products to our 3D CAD catalog over the summer. TraceParts has been a great partner in helping us expand our presence in the market,” said Jamie Hipple, Creative Director at AutomationDirect. “Future plans to add more products and streamline the user experience will continue to deliver great product content to our current and future customers while contributing to the growth of AutomationDirect.”

“By digitizing and delivering AutomationDirect’s 3D product data, including the supplier and part number information required to complete the digital thread, TraceParts helps AutomationDirect get reliably spec’d in and purchased through a seamless digital customer experience,” said Rob Zesch, President of TraceParts America. “We are excited to have AutomationDirect a part of the TraceParts publishing network.”

About Automation Direct

In business since 1994, AutomationDirect is a distributor offering thousands of industrial automation products for electrical control systems, including PLCs, operator interfaces, AC drives, motors, stepper systems, sensors, motor controls, enclosures and more. Their prices are typically well below the list price of more traditional automation companies because of their business model and focus on efficiency and the majority of their products are stocked for same-day shipping.

Automationdirect.com, originally founded as PLCDirect in 1994, has quickly grown from a tiny PLC company to a well-recognized name in the Industrial Automation Market.

About TraceParts

TraceParts is one of the world’s leading providers of 3D digital content for engineering. As part of the Trace Group founded in 1990, the company provides powerful web-based solutions, such as CAD part libraries, electronic catalogs, and product configurators.

TraceParts offers digital marketing services to help part vendors, 3D printing suppliers, software and computer hardware vendors promote their products and services and generate high-quality B2B sales leads.

The TraceParts portal is available free-of-charge to millions of CAD users worldwide. It provides access to hundreds of supplier catalogs and more than 100 million CAD models and product datasheets that perfectly meet the specific needs of design, purchasing, manufacturing and maintenance processes and operations.

Learn more by visiting the TraceParts website at www.traceparts.com.

Tina Gable AutomationDirect 6784551845 tgable@automationdirect.com