OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS facilitated a successful demonstration of the emerging call verification technology STIR/SHAKEN, for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). STIR/SHAKEN or Secure Telephony Identity Revisited/Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs, is a technology used to validate calling numbers and identify falsified (or “spoofed”) calling numbers frequently associated with nuisance calls, including fraud attempts.



“We are very pleased to support the CRTC with this demonstration. TELUS is committed to working with our industry partners to find solutions to reduce the frustration Canadians are feeling with nuisance calls,” said Jerome Birot, Vice President of Voice & Services Development Operations at TELUS.

CRTC Chairman, Ian Scott, and FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, participated in the first public cross-border call using the technology. Both organisations are pursuing actions to crack down on nuisance calls and requested TELUS’s assistance to facilitate the exchange. Comcast provided the technology support in the US using Xfinity Voice. TELUS commends the CRTC for its innovative and cooperative engagement with telecommunications providers and other stakeholders on these important issues.

“Putting customers first is always our top priority, and part of this commitment is enabled through our work with the CRTC. We remain committed to providing the best technology available to our customers and will continue to implement innovative solutions that best support the Canadian public,” concluded Birot.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.5 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands. Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Kalene DeBaeremaeker

TELUS Public Relations

437-346-7297

Kalene.DeBaeremaeker@telus.com