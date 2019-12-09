Chantilly, VA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that its managed community, Seven Oaks Community Association, has won the 2019 Associa Green Award.

Associa, the largest community management company in North America, is committed to increasing the environmental well-being of the communities it serves by promoting products and services and facilitating programs that support “green” living. Through Associa Green initiatives, the company is helping residents live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The Associa Green Award recognizes Associa-managed associations that promote green living in their communities through seven categories: green building, energy efficiency, efficient water use, trees and green space, recycling and waste reduction, education, and innovation.

Seven Oaks Community Association is a planned unit development located in Odenton, Maryland. The property offers residents a naturalized area, which includes a beaver pond and many open spaces where children can play. Seven Oaks Community Association has approximately 2387 residential units consisting of single-family homes, townhomes, duplexes, and condominiums. The community also features an elementary school, three apartment complexes, and 1.5 million square feet of retail, commercial, and office space with businesses, eateries, and a grocery store.

The association is involved in many green initiatives including the impressive task of implementing a change to the community’s governing documents to allow compost bins, partnering with a local Girl Scout troop to educate the neighborhood about the environmental dangers of feeding local geese, and hosting the bi-annual Seven Oaks Community Clean-Up Day.

“Seven Oaks Community Association is a very special community where their residents are dedicated to living a green lifestyle and implementing important green initiatives throughout the year,” stated Annette Ratliff, Associa community liaison and director of corporate citizenship. “Associa Green had many exceptional submissions to consider but this year Seven Oaks went above and beyond with their environmentally friendly events, activities, and services. Each of their projects will help the environment, the residents, and the community for many years to come. We look forward to seeing what sustainable projects they develop in the future.”

As the Associa Green Award winner, Seven Oaks Community Association, will be presented with a grand prize of $2,500 to go toward the funding of a future green project.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com