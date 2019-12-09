Proudly presenting the ONLY legal cannabis consumption event IN LAS VEGAS Dec. 11-14

Las Vegas, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the world’s ONLY global cannabis brand, has today announced the return of it’s famed Cannabis Cup event to Las Vegas, in partnership with NuWu Cannabis Marketplace and the Las Vegas Paiutes, later this month. Hosted at the state’s only legal cannabis consumption venue, the event will crown the best of Nevada’s cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Cup Las Vegas will take place on December 11 - 14 at the NuWu Cannabis Marketplace in Clark County, Nevada. Featuring over 50 Cannabis brands from across the state, smoke sessions with professional athletes and legends like Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, food trucks, live podcasts and more, the Cannabis Cup will offer the industry AND CONSUMERS the ONLY legal public consumption event while in town for MJBizCon.

The Las Vegas Paiute Tribe have developed the most up-scale consumption lounge within the United States, catering to locals and tourists alike and provided a legal space to safely purchase and consume cannabis for over a year.

With consuming cannabis still illegal at all hotels across the state, the tribe offers the public the only legal consumption site within the city’s limits.

High Times will also present it’s 3rd annual Biz Bash After Party at Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday, December 12th, which includes one of the farewell performances of George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

About High Times

For more than 44 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .

About NuWu Cannabis Marketplace

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace is Nevada’s largest retail cannabis store spanning nearly 16,000 square-feet. NuWu, which translates to “the Southern Paiute people,” opened its doors in October 2017. NuWu’s customers enjoy an upscale shopping experience with nearly 1,000 cannabis products to choose from. NuWu, and its convenient drive through window, serve anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 customers per day.

About Vegas Tasting Room

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace recently opened the Vegas Tasting Room, which is the only place in Nevada where patrons can legally consume cannabis products. The Vegas Tasting Room provides a safe, friendly upscale environment for adults over 21 to sample a variety of cannabis products.

Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace and the Vegas Tasting Room are owned by the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.