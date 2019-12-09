Mid Penn Bank has opened its new Hazle Township office at 1215 North Church Street. To commemorate the opening, the bank held a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured (left to right): Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member CPA Michael Decosmo, Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member Attorney Christopher Slusser, Mid Penn Bank Regional President Mark Ketch, Mid Penn Bank Commercial Loan Officer Luci Kulish, Mid Penn Bank Chief of Staff Joan Dickinson, Mid Penn Bank Director Bob Moisey, Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory Ritrievi, Mid Penn Bank Branch Manager Sybill Zola, Hazel Township Supervisor Dennis Dudeck, Mid Penn Bank Customer Service Representative Glenda Roberts, Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member Jenn Moisey, Mid Penn Bank Head Teller Andrea Marques, Mid Penn Bank Teller Jessica Dowd, Dan Guydish, Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member Marybeth Hayden, Betty Bernstein, Attorney Richard Bernstein, Daniel Kostick and Lex Sloot.

Mid Penn Bank has opened its new Hazle Township office at 1215 North Church Street. To commemorate the opening, the bank held a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured (left to right): Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member CPA Michael Decosmo, Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member Attorney Christopher Slusser, Mid Penn Bank Regional President Mark Ketch, Mid Penn Bank Commercial Loan Officer Luci Kulish, Mid Penn Bank Chief of Staff Joan Dickinson, Mid Penn Bank Director Bob Moisey, Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory Ritrievi, Mid Penn Bank Branch Manager Sybill Zola, Hazel Township Supervisor Dennis Dudeck, Mid Penn Bank Customer Service Representative Glenda Roberts, Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member Jenn Moisey, Mid Penn Bank Head Teller Andrea Marques, Mid Penn Bank Teller Jessica Dowd, Dan Guydish, Mid Penn Bank Advisory Board Member Marybeth Hayden, Betty Bernstein, Attorney Richard Bernstein, Daniel Kostick and Lex Sloot.

MILLERSBURG, Pa. , Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), has opened its new Hazle Township office at 1215 North Church Street.



To commemorate the opening, the bank held a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Hazle Township Supervisor Dennis Dudeck, representatives from the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, members of the community and employees of Mid Penn Bank.

“Mid Penn Bank is committed to the greater Hazleton area and is excited about our continued growth in Luzerne County,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “We look forward to welcoming residents, businesses and organizations to experience our brand of community banking at our new Hazle Township office. Our local team is committed to providing customized solutions and personalized service to customers.”

Mid Penn Bank has one other retail location in Luzerne County at 641 State Route 93 in Conyngham. The bank currently has 39 branches serving Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 39 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1db64eaa-31a6-4ad2-80ad-4e8b5d4c7d34







