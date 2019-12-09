CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that its Environmental division has made a C$3M investment into Carbicrete, a Canadian technology company developing cement-free, carbon-negative concrete products made with steel slag for the construction industry.



The innovation investment will give Harsco Environmental a Board seat in Carbicrete and has been made in conjunction with a C$2.1M grant from the Government of Canada’s Sustainability Development Technology Canada Foundation and applications to further government grant programs.

Harsco’s investment will allow for the development of the innovative technology through a demonstration program with support from a commercial concrete block manufacturer as part of a development consortium.

“This investment in innovation is aligned with Harsco’s ongoing expansion into environmentally-focused products and services, and we are proud to support the development of this exciting technology,” said Harsco Environmental Chief Operating Officer Russ Mitchell.

“We are tremendously pleased to have Harsco among our key investors,” said Chris Stern, Carbicrete Chief Executive Officer. “Harsco Environmental’s world-leading materials processing experience and commitment to clean technology make them an ideal partner as we work toward bringing a cost-effective, cement-free concrete solution to the global construction industry.”

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com/ to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Carbicrete

Carbicrete is developing breakthrough technology, which makes it possible to produce concrete without using cement. The cement is replaced with steel slag—a by-product of the steel-making process. Using a process called carbonation activation, any product made using Carbicrete technology permanently sequesters CO2, while turning industrial by-products (steel slag) into a high-quality construction product. Concrete made using this process meets the same specifications as cement-based concrete, has lower material costs, and possesses better mechanical and durability properties. The end result is a cost-effective process for making precast products that reduces concrete makers’ carbon footprint.

