DOTHAN, Ala., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the “Company”), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Key Metrics: Fiscal Year 2019 Compared to Fiscal Year 2018

Revenue was $783.2 million, up 15.2%

Gross profit was $118.0 million, up 18.5%

Net income was $43.1 million, down 15.1% (1)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $92.3 million, up 22.2%

was $92.3 million, up 22.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) was 11.8%, up 70 bps

Charles E. Owens, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our fiscal year 2019 results, achieving double-digit growth for annual revenue, while increasing gross profit and adjusted EBITDA margin. Sustained demand across our local markets for road repair and maintenance projects, coupled with our acquisition of two hot-mix asphalt plants and favorable working conditions during the last six months of fiscal 2019, contributed to growth compared to 2018. We continue to see opportunities for growth across our 33 markets, in addition to opportunities for acquisitions.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

The Company also announced its outlook for fiscal year 2020 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA, as follows:

Revenue of $830 million to $870 million, compared to $783.2 million actual in FY 2019

Net income of $39 million to $44 million, compared to $43.1 million actual in FY 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $94 million to $102 million, compared to $92.3 million actual in FY 2019

(1) Fiscal year 2018 results include settlement income of $10.6 million, after taxes.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.





Project backlog at September 30, 2019 was $531.1 million, compared to $594.4 million at September 30, 2018. Backlog is lower than at the same point last year, primarily as a result of the Company’s strategic focus on recurring repair and maintenance projects while some of the Company’s markets were letting a project mix that included “mega projects” of the type that the Company typically does not pursue. Backlog is expected to build again through the first half of the current year for several reasons, including a return to a normal project mix in several key markets, a gas tax increase in Alabama that took effect in September, and an acquisition that the Company completed in October in a high-growth area in Florida.

The fiscal year 2020 outlook does not take into account the potential impact of any new federal or state infrastructure or highway-related legislation that could take effect in 2020.

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “Our outlook ranges for fiscal 2020 are consistent with our strategy of delivering controlled, profitable growth. Positive tailwinds persist in our markets based on deteriorating road conditions in the rapidly growing southeastern states in which we operate, creating continued demand for our services. We remain excited about the continued prospects for growth.”

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through December 17, 2019 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13696672#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 33 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company’s public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “should,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “outlook,” “believe” and “plan.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to remediate material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified in preparing prior financial statements and to subsequently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended

September 30, For the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 237,317 $ 215,701 $ 783,238 $ 680,096 Cost of revenues 198,385 182,181 665,285 580,560 Gross profit 38,932 33,520 117,953 99,536 General and administrative expenses (17,554 ) (14,731 ) (62,724 ) (55,303 ) Settlement income - - - 14,803 Gain on sale of equipment, net 824 1,275 1,909 2,392 Operating income 22,202 20,064 57,138 61,428 Interest expense, net (352 ) (314 ) (1,861 ) (1,270 ) Other income (expense), net 120 (56 ) 416 (101 ) Income before provision for income taxes and earnings from investment in joint venture 21,970 19,694 55,693 60,057 Provision for income taxes 5,829 5,143 13,909 10,525 Earnings from investment in joint venture 412 593 1,337 1,259 Net income $ 16,553 $ 15,144 $ 43,121 $ 50,791 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.84 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.84 $ 1.11 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 51,440,564 51,414,619 51,421,159 45,605,845 Diluted 51,457,906 51,414,619 51,427,220 45,919,648





Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,619 $ 99,137 Contracts receivable including retainage, net 139,882 120,291 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 12,030 9,334 Inventories 34,291 24,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,144 14,137 Total current assets 279,966 267,455 Property, plant and equipment, net 205,870 178,692 Goodwill 38,546 32,919 Intangible assets, net 3,434 3,735 Investment in joint venture 496 1,659 Other assets 2,284 10,270 Deferred income taxes, net 1,173 1,580 Total assets $ 531,769 $ 496,310 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 70,442 $ 63,510 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 31,115 38,738 Current maturities of debt 7,538 14,773 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,078 17,520 Total current liabilities 128,173 134,541 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 42,458 48,115 Deferred income taxes, net 11,480 8,890 Other long-term liabilities 6,108 5,295 Total long-term liabilities 60,046 62,300 Total liabilities 188,219 196,841 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 and no shares issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 32,597,736 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019, and 11,950,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 33 12 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,106,961 shares issued and 19,184,009 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019, and 42,387,571 issued and 39,464,619 outstanding at September 30, 2018 22 42 Additional paid-in capital 243,452 242,493 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.001 (15,603 ) (15,603 ) Retained earnings 115,646 72,525 Total stockholders’ equity 343,550 299,469 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 531,769 $ 496,310





Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands) For the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 43,121 $ 50,791 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets 31,231 25,321 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discount 109 94 Provision for bad debt 995 604 Gain on sale of equipment, net (1,909 ) (2,392 ) Equity-based compensation expense 957 975 Earnings from investment in joint venture (1,337 ) (1,259 ) Deferred income taxes 2,997 (481 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Contracts receivable including retainage, net (20,586 ) 9,273 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (2,696 ) (2,955 ) Inventories (8,826 ) (2,746 ) Other current assets 993 (8,886 ) Other assets 7,986 (7,787 ) Accounts payable 6,932 7,462 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (7,623 ) 2,041 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,117 (4,778 ) Other long-term liabilities 813 844 Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition 55,274 66,121 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (42,479 ) (42,804 ) Acquisition of liquid asphalt terminal assets (10,848 ) - Proceeds from sale of equipment 4,456 4,931 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13,854 ) (51,319 ) Investment in joint venture - (400 ) Distributions received from investment in joint venture 2,500 - Net cash used in investing activities (60,225 ) (89,592 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on revolving credit facility - (5,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount - 21,917 Repayments of long-term debt (13,001 ) (12,361 ) Payment to seller of pre-acquisition balance due - (4,940 ) Payment of treasury stock purchase obligation (569 ) (2,569 ) Proceeds from initial public offering of Class A common stock, net of offering costs - 98,009 Proceeds from sale of common stock 3 5 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,567 ) 95,061 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (18,518 ) 71,590 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 99,137 27,547 End of period $ 80,619 $ 99,137 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest 2,639 2,336 Cash paid for income taxes 9,119 14,357 Non-cash items: Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable 904 395

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) equity-based compensation expense and (v) certain management fees and expenses, and excludes income recognized in connection with a legal settlement between certain of the Company’s subsidiaries and a third party that did not directly relate to the Company’s business and that the Company does not expect to reoccur (the “Settlement”). Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for each of the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the fiscal year ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 43,121 $ 50,791 Interest expense, net 1,861 1,270 Provision for income taxes 13,909 10,525 Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets 31,231 25,321 Equity-based compensation expense 957 975 Settlement income (1) - (14,803 ) Management fees and expenses (2) 1,252 1,457 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,331 $ 75,536 Revenues $ 783,238 $ 680,096 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.8 % 11.1 %

(1) Represents pre-tax income recognized in connection with the Settlement.

(2) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company’s controlling stockholder.

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands) For the fiscal year ending

September 30, 2020 Low High Net income $ 39,000 $ 44,000 Interest expense, net 1,400 1,500 Provision for income taxes 12,700 14,400 Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets 38,000 39,200 Equity-based compensation expense 1,600 1,600 Management fees and expenses (1) 1,300 1,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,000 $ 102,000

(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company’s controlling stockholder.