WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Jai Kuchimanchi as vice president and chief technology officer. Kuchimanchi will be responsible for leading the infrastructure, architecture/core services, and data and analytics teams.

“Jai is a well-versed IT professional with experience in system architecture strategy, design and implementation,” said Kelly Coomer, senior vice president and chief information officer at SFG. “His extensive knowledge in his field will be a great asset to our organization.”

In his new role, Kuchimanchi will focus on centralizing data sources, increasing analytics capabilities and improving infrastructure capabilities. He will collaborate with SFG’s internal and external partners to enhance the company’s legacy system strategy. In addition, Kuchimanchi will establish and guide implementation of SFG’s next generation infrastructure strategy, evolve the company’s approach to enterprise data and analytics, and ensure core systems can meet evolving business needs.

Prior to joining SFG, Kuchimanchi was corporate vice president of enterprise architecture at New York Life Insurance Company where he led architecture and strategy across digital and corporate technologies. Major accomplishments include the implementation of sales, service and customer-facing applications; establishing a robotic process automation center of excellence; and developing a capability driven application rationalization strategy. Prior to New York Life, Kuchimanchi spent 12 years at Allstate Insurance in several technology leadership roles in the life insurance business.

Kuchimanchi holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University. He is a fellow of both the Financial Services Institute and Life Management Institute.

