Santa Cruz, CA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February 9-11, 2020, New Teacher Center (NTC) will gather together state and district leaders, educators and other top minds in the education field at their 22nd Annual Symposium.
This year’s event, ACCELERATE: Collective Impact for Equity in Education, will specifically focus on how professional learning opportunities for educators can address educational inequities and better students. Sessions and keynotes will offer participants the chance to network, learn new innovations in the field of professional learning, and create an actionable plan to take back to their districts and classrooms.
Your last chance to save on registration is Wednesday, December 18.
Some of the highlights from this year’s conference:
The full schedule and registration for the 22nd Annual Symposium can be found HERE.
Attachments
Lauren Empson New Teacher Center 831.713.6508 lempson@newteachercenter.org
New Teacher Center
Santa Cruz,
Lauren Empson New Teacher Center 831.713.6508 lempson@newteachercenter.org
843689.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
New Teacher Center LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: