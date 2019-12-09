SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $691.3 billion at November 30, 2019, compared to $693.1 billion at October 31, 2019. The decrease in assets under management was due to net outflows that offset market gains. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter, through November 30, 2019, were $692.3 billion.
|
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
|Preliminary
|(In billions)
|30-Nov-19
|31-Oct-19
|30-Sep-19
|30-Jun-19
|30-Nov-18
|Franklin Templeton:
|Equity:
|Global/international
|$159.6
|$159.9
|$158.4
|$169.8
|$178.7
|United States
|114.9
|112.1
|112.1
|112.4
|107.4
|Total equity
|274.5
|272.0
|270.5
|282.2
|286.1
|Multi-Asset/Balanced
|134.6
|134.9
|134.3
|136.0
|132.2
|Fixed Income:
|Tax-free
|66.4
|66.3
|66.3
|65.0
|62.4
|Taxable:
|Global/international
|138.8
|143.3
|144.6
|154.9
|150.3
|United States
|66.8
|66.6
|67.4
|67.9
|43.0
|Total fixed income
|272.0
|276.2
|278.3
|287.8
|255.7
|Cash Management
|10.2
|10.0
|9.5
|9.2
|9.3
|Total
|$691.3
|$693.1
|$692.6
|$715.2
|$683.3
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience. The company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The financial results in this press release are preliminary. Statements in this press release regarding Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin”) and its subsidiaries, which are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words or phrases generally written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “preliminary” or other similar words are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements are our best prediction at the time that they are made, you should not rely on them and are cautioned against doing so. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.
These and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described in more detail in Franklin’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, in Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Franklin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019:
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
