Sanofi CEO unveils new strategy to drive innovation and growth
PARIS – DECEMBER 9, 2019 – At Sanofi’s Capital Markets Day tomorrow with the financial community, the company will provide details of a new strategic framework with four key priorities to drive innovation and growth. Sanofi will also discuss the alignment of the organization to support this new strategy.
Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson and Executive Committee members will provide a detailed overview of the company’s strategy based on four main priorities – focusing the portfolio, leading with science, accelerating efficiency, and reinventing how the company works.
“Our new strategy positions Sanofi to achieve breakthroughs with our most promising medicines, addressing significant patient needs. We will anchor our efforts in leading-edge science with clearer priorities and a focus on delivering results,” said Hudson. “Sanofi gained leadership and changed the practice of medicine in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. We are now preparing for our next cycle, with a new round of innovative solutions for patients. I’m confident we will achieve long-term growth and value for shareholders while turning innovation into transformative medicines for patients.”
Focus on growth
Additional core drivers include treatments for oncology, hematology, rare diseases, neurology, and Sanofi’s strong presence in China.
Lead with innovation
Sanofi has six potentially practice changing therapies in areas of high unmet patient need. These investigational therapies are listed as follows in order of planned submission timing:
The company also announced plans to acquire Synthorx, Inc. which will bolster its immuno-oncology (IO) pipeline with both a proprietary IO platform synergistic with Sanofi’s existing therapeutics platforms, and a lead IO candidate (THOR-707) being explored across multiple solid tumor types both alone and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other future IO combinations. Additional details can be found here: https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases
Sanofi plans to hold a R&D Day in 2020 to provide a detailed review of its R&D portfolio of candidate medicines, strategy, and specifically productivity.
Accelerate efficiency
Sanofi expects to expand its business operating income (BOI) margin1 to 30% by 2022, with an ambition for its BOI margin to exceed 32% by 2025. The company is also announcing efficiency initiatives that are expected to generate €2 billion savings by 2022. These savings will fund investment in its key growth drivers and accelerate priority pipeline projects as well as support the expansion of the BOI margin.
The efficiency savings are expected to result primarily from limiting spend on de-prioritized businesses, from smart spending (procurement) initiatives and from operational excellence in manufacturing and organizational productivity. Regarding de-prioritized businesses, Sanofi is announcing a discontinuation of research in diabetes and cardiovascular (DCV) and will not pursue plans to launch efpeglenatide6. The company will also optimize the commercial model for DCV and rheumatoid arthritis, including right-sizing the resources deployed behind Praluent® (alirocumab)2 and Kevzara® (sarilumab)2.
Reinventing how we work
Sanofi will be structured with three core global business units to support the company’s strategy7 – Specialty Care (immunology, rare diseases, rare blood disorders, neurology and oncology), Vaccines, and General Medicines (diabetes, cardiovascular, and established products). Consumer Healthcare will be a standalone business unit with integrated R&D and manufacturing functions.
Hudson explained, “Our objective for the Consumer Healthcare business is to unlock value and entrepreneurial energy by growing faster than the market over the mid term. We believe the new standalone structure, coupled with plans to accelerate the over-the-counter switches for Cialis® and Tamiflu®, will position the business well to accomplish this ambition.”
Focused capital allocation
Sanofi expects to increase its annual Free Cash Flow by approximately 50% by 2022 compared with an adjusted base of €4.1bn in 2018.8
Sanofi continues its focused and disciplined capital allocation policy. It expects to deploy cash generated from its three core GBUs as well as the standalone CHC business with the following order of preference:
Additionally, Sanofi has the potential to raise capital through asset disposals, including streamlining “tail” brands in its Established Products business, and by monetizing its stake after the expiry of the lock-up under the amended and restated investor agreement with Regeneron.
R&D update
|Consult Appendix 1 for full overview of Sanofi’s R&D pipeline
Regulatory update
Regulatory updates since October 31, 2019 include the following:
As of November 2019, the R&D pipeline contained 84 projects, including 37 new molecular entities in clinical development (or that have been submitted to the regulatory authorities). 35 projects are in phase 3 or have been submitted to the regulatory authorities for approval.
Portfolio update
Phase 3:
Phase 2:
Phase 1:
Collaboration
· In November, Sanofi and Aetion announced an enterprise-wide collaboration that will integrate Sanofi’s real-world data platform, DARWIN, with the Aetion Evidence Platform® to advance more efficient use of real-world evidence.
About Sanofi Capital Markets Day
Sanofi will host a Capital Markets Day in its offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on December 10, 2019, which will start at 9:00 am EST (2:00pm CET). The meeting will be a live webcast and can be accessed along with full copies of the presentations via the Investors Relations section of Sanofi corporate website: www.sanofi.com/investors. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.
|
About Sanofi
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.
With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.
Sanofi, Empowering Life
|
Media Relations Contacts
Quentin Vivant
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46
mr@sanofi.com
Ashleigh Koss
Tel: +908 205 2572
Ashleigh.Koss@sanofi.com
|
Investor Relations Contact
George Grofik
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
ir@sanofi.com
| Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.
Additional Information and Where to Find It Regarding Synthorx
The tender offer for the outstanding shares of [Synthorx] common stock (“[Synthorx]”) referenced in this communication has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of [Synthorx], nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Sanofi and its acquisition subsidiary will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) upon commencement of the tender offer. At the time the tender offer is commenced, Sanofi and its acquisition subsidiary will file tender offer materials on Schedule TO, and thereafter [Synthorx] will file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the tender offer. THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. HOLDERS OF SHARES OF [Bento] ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE (AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME) BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT [SYNTHORX] STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES. The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, will be made available to all holders of shares of [SYNTHORX] at no expense to them. The tender offer materials and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will be made available for free at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Additional copies may be obtained for free by contacting Sanofi at ir@sanofi.com or on Sanofi’s website at https://en.sanofi.com/investors.
|
1 See Appendix 3 for definition
2 Partnered with Regeneron
3 Partnered with SOBI4 Partnered with AstraZeneca
5 Partnered with Principia
6 Sanofi commits to complete ongoing studies – Sanofi will look for a partner to take over and commercialize efpeglenatide
7 Subject to completion of the appropriate social processes
8 See Appendix 4 for definition
Appendices
List of Appendices
|Appendix 1
|R&D Pipeline
|Appendix 2
|Expected R&D milestones
| Appendix 3
Appendix 4
| Business Operating Income definition
Free Cash Flow definition
Appendix 1: R&D Pipeline
New Molecular Entities(*)
| Phase 1
(Total : 20)
| Phase 2
(Total : 8)
| Phase 3
(Total : 7)
| Registration
(Total : 2)
| SAR441344(**)(1)
Anti-CD40L mAb
Multiple Sclerosis
| ST400(**)(5)
Ex Vivo ZFN Gene-Edited Cell Therapy, Beta thalassemia
| SAR440340(**)(11)
Anti-IL33 mAb
Atopic Dermatitis
| SAR422459(**)(13)
ABCA4 gene therapy
Stargardt Disease
| avalglucosidase alfa
Neo GAA
Pompe Disease
| isatuximab
Anti-CD38 mAb
3L RRMM (ICARIA) (U.S.,EU)
| SAR408701
Maytansin-loaded anti-CEACAM5 mAb, NSCLC
| BIVV003(**)(5)
Ex Vivo ZFN Gene-Edited Cell Therapy, Sickle Cell Disease
| romilkimab (SAR156597)
Anti-IL4/IL13 bispecific mAb
Systemic Scleroderma
| SAR442168(**)(14)
BTK inhibitor
Multiple Sclerosis
| venglustat
Oral GCS inhibitor
ADPKD(15)
| SAR341402 (insulin aspart)
Rapid acting insulin
Type 1/2 Diabetes (EU)
| SAR439459
anti-TGFb mAb
Advanced Solid Tumors
| BIVV020
Complement C1s inhibitor
|R
| olipudase alfa
rhASM
AS Deficiency(12)
| HIV
Viral vector prime & rgp120 boost vaccine
| fitusiran
RNAi targeting anti-thrombin
Hemophilia A and B
|O
| REGN5458(**)(2)
Anti-BCMAxCD3 bispecific mAb
Relapsing Refractory MM
| SAR443060(**)(6)
RIPK1 inhibitor(7)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
| SAR339375
miRNA-21
Alport Syndrome
| SAR439859
SERD
Metastatic Breast Cancer
| sutimlimab
Anti Complement C1s mAb
Cold Agglutinin Disease
|O
| REGN4018(**)(2)
Anti-MUC16xCD3 bispecific mAb
Ovarian Cancer
| SAR443122(**)(6)
RIPK1 inhibitor(7)
Systemic inflammatory diseases
| BIVV001(**)(16)
rFVIIIFc – vWF – XTEN(17)
Hemophilia A
| SAR442720(**)(3)
SHP2 inhibitor
Solid Tumors
| Next Gen PCV(**)(8)
Pneumococcal Conjugate
Vaccines
| efpeglenatide(**)(18)
Long-acting GLP-1 agonist
Type 2 Diabetes
| SAR440234
T cell engaging multi spe mAb
Leukemia
| Herpes Simplex Virus
Type 2(**)(9)
HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine
| nirsevimab(**)(19)
Respiratory syncytial virus
Monoclonal Antibody
| SAR441000(**)(4)
Cytokine mRNA
Solid tumors
| Respiratory syncytial virus
Infants 4-month and older
Vaccines
| SAR442085
Anti CD38 mAb Fc engineered
Multiple Myeloma
| SAR441169(**)(10)
RORC (ROR gamma T) antagonist, Psoriasis
|O
| REGN5459(**)(2)
Anti-BCMAxCD3 bispecific mAb
Relapsing Refractory MM
| SAR441236
Tri-specific neutralizing mAb
HIV
|Immuno-inflammation
|Rare Blood Disorders
|Cardiovascular & metabolism
|Oncology
|MS & Neuro
|Vaccines
|Rare Diseases
|Diabetes
O : Opt-in rights products for which rights have not been exercised yet
R : Registrational Study (other than Phase 3)
(*) Phase of projects determined by clinicaltrials.gov disclosure timing when relevant
(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration – Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products
mAb = monoclonal antibody; MM = Multiple Myeloma; RR = Relapsing Refractory; GCS = glucosylceramide synthase
Additional Indications(*)
| Phase 1
(Total : 5)
| Phase 2
(Total : 16)
| Phase 3
(Total : 24)
| Registration
(Total : 2)
| SAR439459 + cemiplimab(**)(1)
Advanced Solid Tumors
| dupilumab(**)(1)
Grass pollen allergy
| isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)(1)
Relapsing Refractory MM
| Dupixent® (**)(1)
Asthma 6 - 11 years old
| isatuximab
Newly Diag. MM Te(8) (GMMG)
| Fluzone® QIV HD
Influenza vacc. - High dose (EU)
|O
| cemiplimab(**)(1) + REGN4018(2)(**)
Ovarian Cancer
|R
| sarilumab(**)(1)
Polyarticular JIA(6)
| isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)(1)
Lymphoma
| dupilumab(**)(1)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
| isatuximab
2L RRMM (IKEMA)
| MenQuadfi TM
U.S. 2y+ , EU 1y+
| SAR439859 + palbociclib(3)
Metastatic Breast Cancer
|R
| sarilumab(**)(1)
Systemic Juvenile Arthritis
| isatuximab + atezolizumab(7)
mCRC
| Dupixent®(**)(1)
AD 6 – 11 years old
| Aubagio®
Relapsing MS – Pediatric
| sutimlimab
ImmuneThrombocytopenic Purpura
| SAR440340(**)(1)
COPD
| isatuximab + atezolizumab(7)
Solid Tumors
| Dupixent®(**)(1)
AD 6 months - 5 years old
| Lemtrada®
RRMS - Pediatric
| SAR443060(4)
Multiple sclerosis
| dupilumab(**)(1)
Peanut Allergy - Pediatric
| venglustat
Fabry Disease
| sarilumab(**)(1)
Giant Cell Arteritis
| Cerdelga®
Gaucher T1, ERT switch Pediatric
| SAR442720(**)(5) + cobimetinib
Relapsed Refractory solid tumors
| SAR440340(**)(1)
Asthma
| venglustat
Gaucher Type 3
| sarilumab(**)(1)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica
| Praluent® (**)(1)
LDL-C reduction - Pediatric
|R
| cemiplimab(**)(1)
2L Basal Cell Carcinoma
| venglustat
Parkinson’s Disease with an associated GBA mutation
| dupilumab(**)(1)
COPD
| Praluent® (**)(1)
LDL-C reduction - HoFH
| isatuximab
1-2L AML / ALL pediatrics
| SP0173
Tdap booster US
| cemiplimab(**)(1)
1L NSCLC
| MenQuadfi TM
US / EU 6w+
| cemiplimab(**)(1)+ chemotherapy
1L NSCLC
| Pediatric pentavalent vaccine
Japan
| cemiplimab(**)(1)
2L Cervical Cancer
| Shan 6
Pediatric hexavalent vaccine
| cemiplimab(**)(1)
Adjuvant in CSCC
| VerorabVax® (VRVg)
Purified vero rabies vaccine
| fitusiran
Hemophilia A and B pediatric
| isatuximab
1L Newly Diag. MM Ti(9) (IMROZ)
(*) Phase of projects determined by clinicaltrials.gov disclosure timing when relevant
(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products
O : Opt-in rights products for which rights have not been exercised yet
R : Registrational Study (other than Phase 3)
COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; AML = acute myeloïd leukemia; ALL = acute lymphoblastic leukemia; MM = multiple myloma;RRMS = Relapsing / Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
Expected Submission Timeline(1)
NMEs
| SAR439859
Metastatic Breast Cancer
| SAR442168(**)(8)
Multiple Sclerosis
| SAR339375
Alport Syndrome
| avalglucosidase alfa
Pompe Disease
| fitusiran
Hemophilia A/B
| SAR408701
2-3LNSCLC
| romilkimab
Systemic scleroderma
| nirsevimab (9)(**)
Respira. Syncytial Virus
| sutimlimab
Cold Agglutinin Disease
| olipudase alfa
ASD(4)
| efpeglenatide(**)(5)
Type 2 Diabetes
| venglustat
ADPKD(6)
| BIVV001(**)(7)
Hemophilia A
| SAR440340(**)(3)
Atopic Dermatitis
| HIV
vaccine
|2019(2)
|2020(2)
|2021(2)
|2022(2)
|2023(2) and beyond
|ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS
| Dupixent®(**)(3)
AD 6 - 11 years old
| isatuximab
2L RRMM (IKEMA)
| Aubagio®
Relapsing MS – Ped
| isatuximab
1L Newly Diag MM Ti
| Dupixent®(**)(3)
AD 6 m - 5 y old
| Cerdelga®
Gaucher T1, ERT switch, Ped
| SAR440340(**)(3)
COPD
| isatuximab
Newly Diag MM Te
| cemiplimab(**)(3)
2L BCC
| Shan 6
Ped hexavalent vaccine
| cemiplimab(**)(3)
2L Cervical Cancer
| venglustat
Gaucher Type 3
| sarilumab(**)(3)
Polym.Rheumatica
| SAR440340(**)(3)
Asthma
| venglustat
GBA-PD10)
| Praluent®(**)(3)
LDL-C reduction, HoFH
| sarilumab(**)(3)
Polyarticular JIA
| Praluent®(**)(3)
LDL-C reduction – Ped
| sarilumab(**)(3)
Giant Cell Arteritis
| dupilumab(**)(3)
Eosinophil. esophagitis
| venglustat
Fabry Disease
| Dupixent® (**)(3)
Asthma 6 - 11 y old
| cemiplimab(**)(3)
1L NSCLC
|Pediatric pentavalent vaccine (Japan)
| VerorabVax® (VRVg)
Purified vero rabies vaccine
| MenQuadfiTM
U.S.& EU 6w+
| SP0173
Tdap booster US
| Lemtrada®
RRMS ped
| dupilumab(**)(3)
COPD
| isatuximab
1-2L AML / ALL ped
| cemiplimab(**)(3)
adjuvant in CSCC
| cemiplimab(**)(3) + chemo
1L NSCLC
| sarilumab(**)(3)
Systemic Juv. Arthri
(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration – Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products
Pipeline Movements Since Q3 2019
|Additions & Moves
|Removals from Sanofi portfolio
|Registration
|Phase 3
| BIVV001(**)(1)
rFVIIIFc – vWF – XTEN(2)
Hemophilia A
|Phase 2
| SAR439859
SERD
Metastatic Breast Cancer
|Phase 1
(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration – Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products
Appendix 2: Expected R&D milestones
|Products
|Expected milestones
|Timing
|Sarclisa® (isatuximab)
|Pivotal trial read-out in 2L Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma (IKEMA)
|Q1 2020
|olipudase alfa
|Pivotal trial read-out in Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency(3)
|Q1 2020
|SAR442168(1)(**) (BTKi)
|Proof of concept study read-out in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
|Q1 2020
|cemiplimab
|Pivotal trial read-out in 2L Basal Cell Carcinoma
|H1 2020
|Sarclisa® (isatuximab)
|U.S./ EU regulatory decisions in 3L Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
|Q2 2020
|MenQuadfi™
|U.S. regulatory decision for ≥ 2 year old age group
|Q2 2020
|Fluzone® QIV HD
|EU regulatory decision for ≥ 65-years old age group
|Q2 2020
|avalglucosidase alfa
|Pivotal trial read-out in Late Onset Pompe Disease
|Q2 2020
|SAR440340(**)(2) (anti-IL33 mAb)
|Proof of concept study read-out in Atopic Dermatitis
|Q3 2020
(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration – Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products
QIV: Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine; HD: High-Dose;
Appendix 3: Business Operating Income definition
Business Operating income (BOI)
Sanofi reports segment results on the basis of “Business Operating income”. Business Operating income is a non-GAAP financial performance indicator. This indicator is used internally by Sanofi’s chief operating decision maker to measure the performance of each operating segment and to allocate resources.
Business operating income is derived from Operating income, adjusted as follows:
Appendix 4: Free Cash Flow definition
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial performance indicator which is reviewed by our management, and which we believe provides useful information to measure the net cash generated from the Company’s operations that is available for strategic investments1 (net of divestments1), for debt repayment, and for capital return to shareholders. Free cash Flow is determined from the Business Net Income adjusted for depreciation, amortization and impairment, share of profit/loss in associates and joint ventures net of dividends received, gains & losses on disposals, net change in provisions including pensions and other post-employment benefits, deferred taxes, share-based expense and other non-cash items. It comprises net changes in working capital, capital expenditures and other asset acquisitions2 net of disposal proceeds, and payments related to restructuring and similar items. Free cash flow is not defined by IFRS and it is not a substitute measure for the IFRS aggregate net cash flows in operating activities1. Amount of the transaction above €500 million; Not exceeding €500 million.
Attachment
Sanofi
Paris, FRANCE
Sanofi LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: