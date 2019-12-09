Regulated Information

Nyrstar: Results of the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting held on 10 December 2019

10 December 2019 at 23:00 CET

Nyrstar (the "Company") announces that a new extraordinary shareholders' meeting was held today, which had to deliberate on the continuation of the Company's activities and a proposed capital decrease. The shareholders rejected the continuation of the Company's activities. The Company takes note of this and the Board of Directors will take the necessary measures to prepare the necessary reports with its statutory auditor and the convening of a new extraordinary shareholders' meeting to formally decide on the dissolution. The shareholders also rejected the proposed capital reduction, as a result of which it was not carried out.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment