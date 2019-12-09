MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced updates to the company’s autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T development program for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 61st Annual Meeting, which is being held from December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
Filippo Petti, CEO of Celyad, commented, “Over the past few months we have worked diligently to transition our proprietary OptimAb manufacturing process to become the cornerstone of our autologous CAR-T program for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. We are encouraged by the body of data generated to date by our lead autologous candidate CYAD-01 for the treatment of AML and MDS, especially given its tolerability profile and anti-leukemic activity.”
“We are excited to further evaluate our NKG2D-based CAR-T approach using our OptimAb manufacturing process, which generates a higher frequency of less differentiated CAR-T cells that exhibit enhanced anti-tumor activity in preclinical studies. Overall, we believe the process gives us the best opportunity for success across both autologous product candidates, CYAD-01 and CYAD-02. Along with our ongoing DEPLETHINK trial, the key next steps for our broad r/r AML and MDS program include the expansion of the THINK trial and initiation of the CYCLE-1 trial as we look to establish NKG2D as an important target for the treatment of difficult-to-treat malignancies”, continued Mr. Petti.
CYAD-01 THINK Phase 1 Trial
CYAD-01 DEPLETHINK Phase 1 Trial
CYAD-02 CYCLE-1 Phase 1 Trial
About THINK Phase 1 Trial
The THINK trial (NCT03018405) is an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1 trial assessing the safety and clinical activity of multiple CYAD-01 administrations without prior preconditioning. The dose escalation segment of the trial evaluated three dose levels (300 million, 1 billion and 3 billion cells per infusion) of one cycle of three CYAD-01 administrations with two-week intervals. In 2018, the THINK trial was amended to add two cohorts to assess a more frequent dosing schedule of CYAD-01 for the treatment of r/r AML. The cohorts will evaluate six injections of CYAD-01 without preconditioning over two months of administration. The first cycle includes three infusions of CYAD-01 separated by one-week intervals. The second cycle includes three infusions of CYAD-01 separated by two-week intervals. Patients will either receive 1 billion cells per infusion (Cohort 10) or 3 billion cells per infusion (Cohort 11). The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and secondary endpoints include clinical activity and pharmacokinetics.
About DEPLETHINK Phase 1 Trial
In October 2018, Celyad initiated the DEPLETHINK Phase 1 trial (NCT03466320). The open-label, dose-escalation trial is designed to evaluate a single infusion of CYAD-01 following treatment with the standard preconditioning regimen of cyclophosphamide (300 mg/m²) and fludarabine (30 mg/m²), or CyFlu. The trial includes two different intervals between lymphodepletion and administration of CYAD-01. In addition, the trial is evaluating three dose levels of CYAD-01 including 100 million, 300 million and 1 billion cells per infusion, respectively. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and secondary endpoints include clinical activity and pharmacokinetics.
About OptimAb Manufacturing Process
Celyad’s proprietary OptimAb manufacturing process utilizes a shortened cell culture and incorporates a selective PI3K inhibitor. This results in a product that is enriched for T cells with a memory-like phenotype. Preclinical data demonstrate that NKG2D-based CAR-T cell therapies produced using the OptimAb manufacturing process drive improved anti-tumor activity in an aggressive AML model compared to alternative manufacturing process.
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based product candidates and utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company’s lead clinical candidate, CYAD-01, an autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy, is currently being evaluated in several Phase 1 clinical trials to assess safety and clinical activity for the treatment of hematological malignancies, such as acute myeloid leukemia, and solid cancers, such as metastatic colorectal cancer. Celyad is also developing CYAD-101, an investigational, non-gene edited, allogeneic (donor derived) NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD. Celyad has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR-T cell therapy programs.
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the safety and clinical activity of CYAD-01 and CYAD-02; statements regarding the ongoing and planned clinical development of CYAD-01 and CYAD-02, including the timing of trials, enrollment, data readouts and presentations; the clinical and commercial potential of CYAD-01 and CYAD-02; and the OptimAb manufacturing process. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of Celyad, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular it should be noted that the data summarized above are preliminary in nature. There is limited data concerning safety and clinical activity following treatment with the CYAD-01, CYAD-101 and CYAD-02 drug product candidates. Prior clinical and preclinical results may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future clinical studies involving the CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 drug product candidates. These forward-looking statements are further qualified by important factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our ability to advance drug product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; our ability to successfully manufacture drug product for our clinical trials, including with our OptimAb manufacturing process and with respect to manufacturing drug product with the desired number of T cells under our clinical trial protocols; our reliance on the success of our drug product candidates, including our dependence on the regulatory approval of CYAD-01, CYAD-101 and CYAD-02 in the United States and Europe and subsequent commercial success of CYAD-01, CYAD-101 and CYAD-02, both of which may never occur; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the commercialization of our drug product candidates, if approved; the pricing and reimbursement of our drug product candidates, if approved; the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business, drug product candidates and technology; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our drug product candidates and technology; our ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; cost associated with enforcing or defending intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or violation; product liability; and other claims; regulatory development in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions; estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and our ability to maintain and enter into strategic arrangements; our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional grant funding; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug product candidates, if approved; our financial performance; developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies and statements regarding future revenue, hiring plans, expenses, capital expenditures, capital requirements and share performance. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 5, 2019 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.
