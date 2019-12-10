TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces that 6,938,677 warrants (approximately 96.5 %) have been exercised for gross proceeds of approximately $ 2,428,537 to the Company pursuant to its Press Release dated November 9, 2019 and its Notices to the holders of outstanding share purchase warrants that were repriced in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approvals in February 2019 (see the Company’s Press Release dated February 4, 2019), of which an aggregate of 7,186,770 warrants remained outstanding (the “Repriced Warrants”) as at November 9, 2019.



The Repriced Warrants all had an exercise price of $0.35 and an expiry date of December 1, 2020, subject to acceleration if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is above $0.50 for ten consecutive trading days, which condition had occurred.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange requirements, Repriced Warrants held by non-insiders (a total of 6,676,772 warrants) were accelerated to December 9, 2019, while Repriced Warrants held by insiders (a total of 261,905 warrants) were accelerated to November 18, 2019. All insiders of the Company exercised their Repriced Warrants before 5 PM, Toronto time, November 18, 2019.

As of 5:01 PM Toronto time on December 9, 2019, there were an aggregate of 36,014,269 warrants remaining outstanding and not yet exercised (the “Non-Repriced Warrants”) and zero (0) Repriced Warrants outstanding as any such Repriced Warrants that were not exercised have expired at 5 PM Toronto time on December 9, 2019. In order to reconcile such number of Non-Repriced Warrants with the disclosure in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis as of November 29, 2019, the Company has considered the exercise of some warrants exercised voluntarily by holders of Non-Repriced Warrants from that date to 5:01 PM Toronto time on December 9, 2019. The Company now has 334,728,260 shares outstanding as of 5:01 PM December 9, 2019.

20,647,920 of the Non-Repriced Warrants have an exercise price of $0.35 and an expiry date of December 1, 2020, subject to a 30-day acceleration clause. The acceleration clause of these Non-Repriced Warrants provides that, in the event that the closing trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V is greater than $0.50 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at any time thereafter and at its option, provide notice to such holders of the Non-Repriced Warrants of the acceleration of the expiry time of such warrants to the date that is thirty days after the deemed delivery of such notice.

While the condition to the provision of a 30-day notice of acceleration of the expiry date of these 20,647,920 Non-Repriced Warrants has been satisfied, the Company has not delivered any such notice and has not made any decision to do so, but retains the right to do so at its discretion at a future date.

In addition, 16,349 broker warrants, have an exercise price of $1.00 and expire December 1, 2020.

14,000,000 of the Non-Repriced Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and an expiry date of November 28, 2021, subject to a 30-day acceleration clause and 1,350,000 of the Non-Repriced Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and an expiry date of November 13, 2021, subject to a 30-day acceleration clause. The acceleration clause of such 15,350,000 Non-Repriced Warrants provides that, in the event that the closing trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V is greater than $0.80 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at any time thereafter and at its option, provide notice to the holders of the Non-Repriced Warrants of the acceleration of the expiry time of such warrants to the date that is thirty days after the deemed delivery of such notice. The condition allowing the Company to give notice of acceleration of such expiry date of such 15,350,000 Non-Repriced Warrants has not occurred.

The Company granted today 3,650,000 options to its directors, officers and consultants, each option exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.52, exercisable for a period of five (5) years.

