VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that the Company will be in attendance at SEMICON Japan 2019.



As a distributor for Photon Control, Japan Laser Corporation (“JLC”) will display the Company’s fiber optic temperature sensor systems at SEMICON Japan in Tokyo Big Sight at Booth #2138 from December 11 to 13, 2019. Photon Control Inc.’s temperature sensor systems deliver high accuracy and long-term stability in harsh environments and are used for process monitoring by leading wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers.

“We are pleased to be partnering with our distributor, Japan Laser Corporation at SEMICON Japan 2019,” said Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked closely with JLC to strengthen our capabilities to address the Japanese market, as it represents a significant growth opportunity to Photon Control. With support from JLC, we have increased our customer engagement and understanding of the Japanese market to better serve our customers.”

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world’s largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Canada, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California, and a distributor network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ‘’PHO.” Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

