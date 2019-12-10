Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Selenium Yeast Market is set to cross USD 275 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing safety concerns towards the addition of synthetic additives in animal nutrition to improve health and production of livestock.

Growing consumer awareness has enabled manufacturers to prefer selenium yeast feed grades to offer a balanced nutrition to animals owing to rising concerns towards animal wellbeing. Rising government initiatives to promote advancements in feed processing to ensure effective animal health safety are contributing towards healthy market growth.

Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as bone & joint disorders have increased the demand for high quality multifunctional ingredients in food formulations which shall augment the selenium yeast market growth. Market factors such as normal functioning of immune system, reduced oxidative damage and increased body’s metabolism to fight against diseases shall further contribute to industry expansion.

Some major findings of the selenium yeast market statistics report include:

Market demand for selenium yeast-based products is on rise across the globe due to their ability to provide antioxidant protection and reduce disease penetration in the body.

Growing market demand for premium grade feed ingredients in North America due to rising awareness towards potential drawbacks of synthetic growth promoters.

Increasing demand for high quality animal by products such as meat, milk and eggs in European countries is expected to provide significant opportunities to selenium yeast industry expansion.

Few of the market players operating in the selenium yeast industry are Alltech, Lallemand Nutrition, Novus International, Lesaffre and ADM.

Market size is likely to increase as companies are investing in R&D practices to manufacture selenium yeast products by utilizing effective fermentation process to develop nutrient-rich additives.

Stringent regulations in North America and European markets towards inclusion of synthetic antibiotics in animal feed market has surged manufacturers to develop new innovations without compromising nutritional levels which may promote selenium yeast consumption.

Allergic reactions associated with selenium yeast is expected to hinder the market growth. Selenium yeast proteins can potentially build up in body tissues to toxic levels and can increase the risk of allergic disorders. In addition, concerns towards the health & safety of animal by products is influencing final product cost for manufacturers which is expected to limit the market expansion.

Adoption of extensive research & development activities to adopt natural and organic extracts in animal nutrition shall encourage selenium yeast market growth in Europe. Growing poultry & meat products in the region shows significant market opportunities. Selenium yeast in animal nutrition improves fertility, provides better resistance to stress and improves muscle development. Revenue generated from animal feed market in Italy amounted over at USD 6.5 billion in 2017. Manufacturers in the region are focusing towards the use of safe additives in animal nutrition to safeguard public health, which shall foster the market size.

Manufacturers of selenium yeast are engaged in new product launches and collaborations to develop effective products and gain a competitive edge in the market. The industry is expected to witness significant demand owing to increasing demand for dairy products and animal meat due to changing consumer food habits. The leading companies are making large investments to enter emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and Saudi Arabia.

