Zürich – 10 Dezember 2019 – Der Verwaltungsrat des Schweizer Emittenten Amun AG verkündet, dass die Finansinspektionen, die schwedische Finanzaufsichtsbehörde (SFSA), den von Amun AG beantragten Basisprospekt bewilligt hat.

Amun ist der erste Emittent von vollständig bedeckten, passiven Investmentprodukten mit Kryptowährungen als zugrundeliegenden Assets.

Amun bestätigt, dass die Firma umfangreiche Pläne hat ihre derzeitige Palette an Produkten für Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) für digitale Währungen in die Europäische Union zu expandieren und setzt ihre Mission, institutionell strukturierte Investmentprodukte in Kryptowährungs- und Blockchainmärkten zu erstellen, fort.

«Unsere Mission ist eindeutig: Wir möchten Investoren helfen auf einem sicheren, kosteneffizienten und einfachen Weg in die Krypto Anlageklasse via unsere ETPs zu investieren. Wir sind in der glücklichen Lage, dass wir den Prozess innerhalb von vier Monaten der Beratungsperiode abgeschlossen haben» sagt Amun’s Präsident Ophelia Snyder. «Wir erkennen klar, dass die regulatorische Struktur in Schweden ein freundliches Umfeld für solche Initiativen geschaffen hat und wir schätzen die Unterstützung. Die Kombination aus einem grossen Bedarf für ETPs (Zertifikaten) in Deutschland – vor allem für Krypto Assets – von privaten sowie institutionellen Investoren und unserer starken Expertise in diesem Produktbereich schaffen ideale Bedingungen für Amun’s Einstieg in den schwedischen und deutschsprachigem Raum der ETP Industrie.»

Amun ist engagiert weiterhin den höchsten professionalen Standard in der Industrie beizubehalten und freut sich auf eine produktive Zusammenarbeit mit neuen und existierenden Partnern in Schweden und dem deutschsprachigem Raum.

Der Prospekt ist elektronisch auf der Website des Emittenten ( www.amun.com ) verfügbar und unterstellt sich den jeweiligen Wertpapierhandelsgesetzen. Für mehr Informationen, gehen Sie bitte zu www.amun.com oder schreiben Sie eine Email an etp@amun.com .

Die Billigung des Basisprospekts sollte nicht als Zustimmung der SFSA für die Wertpapiere, die auf einem regulierten Markt angeboten und gehandelt werden, gesehen werden. Potentielle Investoren sollten den Basisprospekt und die relevanten Final Terms lesen bevor sie Investmententscheidungen treffen, damit sie die potentiellen Risiken, die mit dieser Art von Wertpapier verbunden sind, verstehen. Hierbei handelt es sich um ein Produkt, das nicht einfach zu verstehen ist, und mit Vorsicht behandelt werden sollte.

Über Amun

Amun macht das Investieren in Kryptoassets so einfach wie den Kauf einer Aktie durch den traditionellen Börsenmakler oder der Bank. Investoren können via der konventionellen ETP Struktur einfach, sicher und in einem regulierten Umfeld an der SIX Swiss Börse, BX Swiss und nun an der Börse Stuttgart in Kryptowährungen investieren. Amun AG, gegründet in 2018, besteht aus einem Team von erfolgreichen Unternehmern und erfahrenen Experten aus der Finanz- und Technologiewelt. Mit dem Hauptsitz in Zug und weiteren Büros in Zürich, Berlin und New York, hat die Firma mehrere innovative Produkte, wie zum Beispiel den ersten börsennotierten Kryptoindex (HODL) im November 2018, in die Welt gebracht. Amun hat bis heute neun Krypto ETPs an der Börse notiert mit über $55 Millionen in Assets under Management für die gelisteten sowie geplanten ETPs.

Pressekontakt Amun

Laurent Kssis

+41 44 260 86 60

laurent@amun.com

Disclaimer