Zürich – 10 Dezember 2019 – Der Verwaltungsrat des Schweizer Emittenten Amun AG verkündet, dass die Finansinspektionen, die schwedische Finanzaufsichtsbehörde (SFSA), den von Amun AG beantragten Basisprospekt bewilligt hat.
Amun ist der erste Emittent von vollständig bedeckten, passiven Investmentprodukten mit Kryptowährungen als zugrundeliegenden Assets.
Amun bestätigt, dass die Firma umfangreiche Pläne hat ihre derzeitige Palette an Produkten für Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) für digitale Währungen in die Europäische Union zu expandieren und setzt ihre Mission, institutionell strukturierte Investmentprodukte in Kryptowährungs- und Blockchainmärkten zu erstellen, fort.
«Unsere Mission ist eindeutig: Wir möchten Investoren helfen auf einem sicheren, kosteneffizienten und einfachen Weg in die Krypto Anlageklasse via unsere ETPs zu investieren. Wir sind in der glücklichen Lage, dass wir den Prozess innerhalb von vier Monaten der Beratungsperiode abgeschlossen haben» sagt Amun’s Präsident Ophelia Snyder. «Wir erkennen klar, dass die regulatorische Struktur in Schweden ein freundliches Umfeld für solche Initiativen geschaffen hat und wir schätzen die Unterstützung. Die Kombination aus einem grossen Bedarf für ETPs (Zertifikaten) in Deutschland – vor allem für Krypto Assets – von privaten sowie institutionellen Investoren und unserer starken Expertise in diesem Produktbereich schaffen ideale Bedingungen für Amun’s Einstieg in den schwedischen und deutschsprachigem Raum der ETP Industrie.»
Amun ist engagiert weiterhin den höchsten professionalen Standard in der Industrie beizubehalten und freut sich auf eine produktive Zusammenarbeit mit neuen und existierenden Partnern in Schweden und dem deutschsprachigem Raum.
Der Prospekt ist elektronisch auf der Website des Emittenten (www.amun.com) verfügbar und unterstellt sich den jeweiligen Wertpapierhandelsgesetzen. Für mehr Informationen, gehen Sie bitte zu www.amun.com oder schreiben Sie eine Email an etp@amun.com.
Die Billigung des Basisprospekts sollte nicht als Zustimmung der SFSA für die Wertpapiere, die auf einem regulierten Markt angeboten und gehandelt werden, gesehen werden. Potentielle Investoren sollten den Basisprospekt und die relevanten Final Terms lesen bevor sie Investmententscheidungen treffen, damit sie die potentiellen Risiken, die mit dieser Art von Wertpapier verbunden sind, verstehen. Hierbei handelt es sich um ein Produkt, das nicht einfach zu verstehen ist, und mit Vorsicht behandelt werden sollte.
Über Amun
Amun macht das Investieren in Kryptoassets so einfach wie den Kauf einer Aktie durch den traditionellen Börsenmakler oder der Bank. Investoren können via der konventionellen ETP Struktur einfach, sicher und in einem regulierten Umfeld an der SIX Swiss Börse, BX Swiss und nun an der Börse Stuttgart in Kryptowährungen investieren. Amun AG, gegründet in 2018, besteht aus einem Team von erfolgreichen Unternehmern und erfahrenen Experten aus der Finanz- und Technologiewelt. Mit dem Hauptsitz in Zug und weiteren Büros in Zürich, Berlin und New York, hat die Firma mehrere innovative Produkte, wie zum Beispiel den ersten börsennotierten Kryptoindex (HODL) im November 2018, in die Welt gebracht. Amun hat bis heute neun Krypto ETPs an der Börse notiert mit über $55 Millionen in Assets under Management für die gelisteten sowie geplanten ETPs.
Pressekontakt Amun
Laurent Kssis
+41 44 260 86 60
laurent@amun.com
Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Amun AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.
This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.amun.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Amun AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, a simplified prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act, or a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG or of any other exchange or regulated trading facility in Switzerland or a prospectus under Prospectus Regulation or any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
Amun AG
Zug, SWITZERLAND
Amun AG LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: