Zurigo - 10 dicembre 2019 - Il Consiglio di amministrazione dell'Emittente svizzero, AMUN AG ("Emittente"), è lieto di annunciare che Finansinspektionen, l'Autorità di vigilanza finanziaria svedese (SFSA) ha approvato il Prospetto di base presentato da AMUN AG. Amun AG è il primo emittente di prodotti d'investimento passivi totalmente collateralizzati alle cripto valute sottostanti. L'Emittente rispetta così i suoi ambiziosi piani di espansione nell’Unione Europea della gamma di Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) di asset digitali confermando la sua missione di casa prodotto di investimento leader in cripto valute e Blockchain.

"La nostra missione è chiara. Rendiamo il trading delle cripto valute più sicuro, facile ed efficace attraverso i nostri ETPs. Siamo stati bravi e fortunati ad aver completato questo processo entro il periodo di tempo dichiarato ", ha dichiarato la presidente Ophelia Snyder di Amun. "Riconosciamo che il quadro normativo in Svezia ha supportato tali iniziative e accogliamo con favore la sua delibera."

La crescente domanda di cripto valute in Svezia tra investitori privati ​​e istituzionali accanto alla nostra offerta di ETPs saranno il nostro passaporto per l’Italia e tutta l’Unione Europea".

L'Emittente si impegna a proseguire i suoi obiettivi sempre con gli standard di professionalità più elevati e attende con impazienza di continuare il suo rapporto collaborativo con partner nuovi ed esistenti in Svezia e nel resto dell'Unione Europea. Il prospetto è reso disponibile per via elettronica, in base alle leggi applicabili, sul suo www.amun.com . Per ulteriori informazioni, visitare www.amun.com o via e-mail etp@amun.com .

L'approvazione del Prospetto di Base non deve essere intesa come un'approvazione da parte dell'SFSA dei titoli offerti o ammessi alla negoziazione in un mercato regolamentato. I potenziali investitori devono leggere il Prospetto di Base e le relative Condizioni definitive prima di prendere una decisione di investimento al fine di comprendere i potenziali rischi associati alla decisione di investire in titoli. Stai per acquistare un prodotto non è semplice e può essere difficile da capire.

Informazioni su Amun AG

Con Amun AG, investire in cripto valute è facile come acquistare azioni da una banca o con un broker tradizionale: gli investitori possono facilmente investire in cripto valute utilizzando una struttura ETP tradizionale e in un quadro regolamentato dal SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss e Börse Stuttgart. Fondata nel 2018, Amun AG vanta un team di imprenditori di talento e professionisti di FinTech. Con sede a Zugo e uffici a Zurigo, Berlino e New York, la società ha lanciato diversi primati globali, tra cui il primo indice di cripto valuta (HODL) quotato in borsa a novembre 2018. Amun AG ha lanciato complessivamente 9 ETP su cripto valute con oltre $55 milioni di raccolta. Per ulteriori informazioni si prega di visitare www.amun.com.





Presse contact Amun

Ophelia Snyder



+41 44 260 86 60

ophelia@amun.com

