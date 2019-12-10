Largest ever train procurement for Western Australia



Alstom to locally manufacture and maintain PTA’s C-series trains for Perth’s growing rail network



10 December 2019 – Alstom has signed a contract with the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) to manufacture and maintain the next generation of C-series trains for Perth’s growing rail network. ﻿

Under the contract, worth approximately €800 million (AUD1.3 billion), Alstom will be responsible for the design, supply, manufacturing, testing and commissioning of 41 x 6-car electric (EMU) and 2 x 3-car diesel (DMU) trains, which includes 50% local content, 20 years maintenance of the EMU trains and maintenance support services for the DMU trains.

The trains will be manufactured in PTA’s Bellevue assembly facility and delivered over a 7-year period commencing in 2022. The contract includes options for an additional 30 EMU trains and a further two options of 5 + 5 years of maintenance.

“The METRONET project provides a unique opportunity for Western Australia to manage Perth’s projected future growth while re-establishing its railway manufacturing industry, creating jobs, investing in infrastructure and supporting local manufacturing and supply chains,” said Ling Fang, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific at Alstom. “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and look forward to partnering with the State of Western Australia to deliver this significant project.”

The project will see the transfer of the latest railway technologies and manufacturing processes to Western Australia, establishing the most technologically advanced train manufacturing and maintenance sites in Australia. Alstom will provide fast-tracked training and skills development programmes through dedicated partnerships with local TAFE and training organisations, creating a new generation of skilled railway manufacturing professionals. The project will create more than 120 Western Australian Jobs including 15% apprentices and aboriginal workers.

Alstom will deliver an innovative, fully integrated rolling stock and maintenance solution based on the service proven X’Trapolis platform. The C-series trains provide higher levels of passenger capacity and comfort, delivered with advanced, service proven solutions for performance and reliability with an uncompromised level of safety. The trains will be more energy efficient and designed to accommodate future upgrades throughout their operational life. They have a capacity of approximately 1200 passengers and include three double passenger doors per car for enhanced passenger flows.



The C-series will be maintained at PTA’s Nowergup depot and will utilise Alstom’s innovative HealthHub™ predictive maintenance tools that will optimise the performance and reliability of the trains throughout their lifecycle.

This contract further strengthens Alstom’s position as a leading supplier of railway technology, systems and infrastructure for the Australian market.

