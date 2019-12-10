Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 10 December 2019 at 08.45 EET

Rob Kolkman appointed as CEO of Sanoma Learning

Rob Kolkman is appointed as the CEO of Sanoma Learning as of 1 January 2020. Rob joined Sanoma on 1 January 2019 as the CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands and will in parallel continue in this role until the divestment of Sanoma Media Netherlands, announced earlier today, is completed. In his new role as the CEO of Sanoma Learning, Rob continues as a member of Sanoma’s Executive Management Team reporting to Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO of Sanoma Corporation.

Rob’s earlier work experience includes several senior management positions at RELX Group, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, and at BPP Professional Education, a global provider of business education.

“Rob is an experienced, well respected and results driven business leader with a strong international track record. He knows both the digital and publishing businesses and will be a great leader for our Learning team. Rob already knows Sanoma well, and we are very happy that he continues in the Group and will focus on the further growth and development of Sanoma Learning,” says Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO of Sanoma.

“Sanoma Learning is a strong and growing company with a great future ahead in serving pupils and teachers with high quality blended learning solutions and platforms. I’m very happy to contribute to the growth of the Learning business,” says Rob Kolkman.

As a CEO of Sanoma Learning, Rob succeeds John Martin, who will continue to work on strategic projects of Sanoma Group during the hand-over period and leave Sanoma in spring 2020. As of 1 January 2020, members of Sanoma’s Executive Management Team are:

Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO

Markus Holm, CFO and COO

Pia Kalsta, CEO of Sanoma Media Finland

Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands, CEO of Sanoma Learning (as of 1 January 2020)

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.

Today, with operations in nine countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, our net sales totalled EUR 1.3 billion and we employed more than 4,400 professionals in 2018.