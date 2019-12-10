



Ares Genetics selected for NVIDIA and AWS programs to accelerate commercialization of its AI-powered Universal Pathogenome Assay – ARESupa

NVIDIA Inception program accelerates start-ups that revolutionize industries with advancements in AI

Vienna, Austria, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, December 10, 2019, 08:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that its fully-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics has joined the NVIDIA Inception program as a community member. The Inception program is designed to nurture start-ups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. This virtual accelerator offers go-to-market support, expertise, and technology for program members through deep learning training, exclusive Inception events, and GPU discounts.

The Company further announced that it has been selected for the AWS Activate program, under which Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides portfolio start-ups with the resources they need to quickly start and scale their digital businesses on AWS. Under the AWS Activate program, Ares Genetics will receive cloud computing credits, training, and support to accelerate development and commercialization of its AI-powered ARESupa.

NVIDIA is partnering with AWS to provide leading-edge infrastructure to start-ups so they can innovate and grow. Members of either company’s start-up program — NVIDIA Inception or AWS Activate — are eligible to receive benefits provided by the other.

Ares Genetics is a digital diagnostics company utilizing AI-powered molecular diagnostics to advance the field of infectious disease testing. The Company has recently launched the ARESupa - Universal Pathogenome Assay, an award-winning tool for personalized antibiotic susceptibility prediction combining next-generation sequencing with AI. ARESupa is based on whole-genome sequencing of bacterial strains isolated from clinical specimens, combined with data analysis and interpretation powered by ARESdb, Ares Genetics’ unique, proprietary reference database on genetic antimicrobial resistance markers. ARESdb covers genomes of about 40,000 bacterial strains and associated susceptibility data for more than 100 different antibiotics. Currently under development is an ARESupa laboratory-developed test on native patient samples for human diagnostic use in indications in which current culture-based diagnostic practice is inherently challenging. Additionally, the Company has teamed up with Sandoz and launched a pharma partnering program in December 2018 to support drug development and life cycle management via a digital anti-infectives platform combining established microbiology laboratory methods with advanced bioinformatics and AI methods.

“We are proud that the further development and commercialization of our AI-powered solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics will be supported by two of the world’s leading companies in AI, data-driven solutions, and cloud computing,” commented Dr. Andreas Posch, Managing Director and CEO of Ares Genetics. “Already today, we support various leading customers in the healthcare and pharma industry with our ARESupa test and are currently working on globally scaling our business via our cloud-based interpretation platform.”

###

About ARESupa Universal Pathogenome Assay

Information on antibiotic susceptibility of pathogens is of utmost importance for clinical practice, epidemiology and public health purposes as well as for the development of pharmaceutical products in the infectious disease sector. Ares Genetics therefore has developed a molecular Antibiotic Susceptibility Test (AST) that is marketed under the brand name ARESupa – Universal Pathogenome Assay and is capable of accurately identifying microbial pathogens as well as predicting antibiotic susceptibility via artificial intelligence-powered interpretation of high-throughput DNA sequencing data obtained by next-generation sequencing technologies.

ARESupa is based on whole-genome sequencing of bacterial strains isolated from clinical specimens, combined with data analysis and interpretation powered by ARESdb, Ares Genetics’ unique, proprietary reference database on genetic antimicrobial resistance markers. ARESdb covers genomes of about 40,000 bacterial strains and associated susceptibility data for more than 100 different antibiotics.

ARESupa already today performs in line with FDA requirements for over 50 drug/pathogen combinations with prediction algorithms for further drug/pathogen combinations in development.

The test is initially offered for non-diagnostic applications in epidemiology, infection control, and outbreak analysis for customers in the public health sector and the pharmaceutical industry. A laboratory-developed test (LDT) on native patient samples for human diagnostic use in indications in which current culture-based diagnostic practice is inherently challenging is planned. Furthermore, Ares Genetics has recently entered into a multi-phase strategic partnership with an undisclosed leading global in vitro diagnostics corporation to jointly develop diagnostic solutions for infectious disease testing based on the ARESupa.

About Curetis and Ares Genetics

Curetis N.V.’s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis’ Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis’ wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.

