10 December 2019

Below please find average gross operated production in November 2019 and corresponding numbers for October 2019.

IOX operated November 2019 October 2019 Boe/d* Bopd ** Boe/d* Bopd ** Colombia 1914 1239 1938 1288 Argentina** 40 40 40 40

* Barrels of oil equivalents per day

** Barrels of oil per day

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

